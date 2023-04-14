Clay Center - Hardenberger, Peyton.jpg
Wamego’s Peyton Hardenburger throws out a pitch in a game versus Clay Center on April 4. Hardenberger struck out 19 in the Red Raiders win over Concordia in Tuesday’s sweep.

 Staff photo by Amy McLemore

The Wamego softball team stayed perfect on Tuesday with a shutout sweep at Concordia.

The Red Raiders (8-0) won Game 1 8-0 and Game 2 11-0.

