The Wamego softball team stayed perfect on Tuesday with a shutout sweep at Concordia.
The Red Raiders (8-0) won Game 1 8-0 and Game 2 11-0.
Peyton Hardenberger got the start in the first game. She went seven innings, allowing just one hit and striking out an astounding 19 batters.
Hardenberger was also one of three players (along with Ashten Pierson and Jessi Ebert) to have two hits in the win.
Hardenberger tripled in the game and Pierson and Trista Hoobler each had a double.
Of Wamego’s eight runs, three of them were unearned after five errors by the Panthers (2-6).
In the second game, Maya Gallagher got the start and pitched all five innings, allowing just three hits and striking out nine.
Pierson, Hardenburger and Arabell Razzano each tripled in Game 2, while Gallagher and Pierson each recorded a double.
Pierson, Hardenburger, Gallagher and Marissa Uhrich each had two hits in the win.
Wamego will return home for a series versus Marysville on Tuesday.
Rock Creek splits at home vs Chapman
The Mustang softball team fell just one run shy of a sweep on Tuesday, losing 4-3 in extra innings to the Irish in Game 1 before dominating with a 15-1 victory in Game 2.
In the first game, Chloe Purvis went 2-for-3 to lead the rest of the Rock Creek (3-5) batters. Claire Matzke tripled and Sam Killingsworth and Teagan Zenger doubled.
Brynna Zoeller earned the loss despite striking out six and allowing no walks.
In the second game, the Mustangs came alive, peppering Chapman (3-5) with 18 hits.
Matske went 3-for-3 and Brooklyn Plummer, Purvis and Zenger each went 3-for-4.
Plummer doubled and homered, Ali Jones homered, Purvis had two doubles and Zenger tripled and drove in four. Killingsworth went 2-for-3 with a double.
The Mustangs will travel to St. Marys on Monday.
Riley Co. sweeps past Wabaunsee
The Falcons did not struggled in their home sweep of Wabaunsee. The Falcons won the first game 7-1 and and the second 6-0.
In the first game, Riley County (6-2) jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead through the first three innings and only allowed the Chargers a run in the fifth as they closed out the win.
Addy Zeller got the win for the Falcons, allowing just one run on six hits with 10 strikeouts.
Wabaunsee’s (3-8) pitcher, Ava Meinhardt, ended things with seven runs allowed, but only four of those were earned. She also allowed 17 hits and two walks while striking out five.
C.J. Rignell led the Falcons with four hits, followed by three for Gracie Scofield and two for Addy Moore, Zeller, Taryn Shepard and Emersyn Colby.
Rignell had two doubles and Moore had one.
None of the Chargers managed multiple hits, but Abby Wallin did record the Chargers’ lone RBI.
In the second game, the Falcons got up 5-0 after the first inning and added a sixth and final run in the bottom of the fourth.
Zeller got her second win of the day, allowing just two hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Meinhardt was tagged with the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks with a strikeout.
Scofield doubled for the Falcons in the win and Rignell and Colby each had two hits.
The Falcons traveled to Abilene (4-4) on Friday after this paper went to press and the Chargers will take on Lebo/Waverly (4-2) on Monday.
Wabaunsee swept by Silver Lake
The Chargers hosted undefeated Mid-East League foe Silver Lake on Thursday and fell 13-0 and 16-0.
In the opening game, Wabaunsee was held to just three hits, including a double for Paxton Meyer.
Meinhardt got the start and went five innings, allowing 13 runs (six earned) on 10 hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
In the second game, the Chargers ended the day with four hits.
Meinhardt went four innings, allowing 16 runs (eight earned) with 16 hits and a walk with a strikeout. The Eagles (8-0) hit two home runs.