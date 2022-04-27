Allison Moser drove in four runs on three hits Tuesday as Rock Creek blasted Riley County 15-4 in five innings.
Sam Killingsworth went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Mustangs (10-2), while Brooklyn Goehring was 2-four-4 with a double and two RBIs. Lexi DeWeese hit a home run to drive in two runs.
Sophia Haverkamp earned the win, striking out five while scattering four runs and seven hits across seven innings.
Taryn Shepherd led the Falcons (2-10) with two RBIs on two hits, while CJ Rignell and Adele March each drove in one run.
Addy Zeller took the loss in the pitcher’s circle as she allowed 11 runs (five earned) on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. Mara Schardein threw 1 2/3 innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits.
Rock Creek used a five-run first inning to take the nightcap 7-2.
Eve McComb drove in three runs on two hits for the Mustangs, while Goehring, Killingsworth, Haverkamp and Brooklynn McCormick each had one RBI.
Haverkamp pitched the first two innings and held the Falcons scoreless on two hits. Ali Jones threw five innings in relief, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out four.
Shepard drove in Riley County’s only two runs on one hit. BreAnn Miesner and Rignell scored once apiece.
Zeller pitched seven innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits.
Rock Creek has won eight straight and will host Clay Center on Friday. Riley County will host St. Marys on Tuesday.
Wabaunsee wins 4 in a row
Kaelyn Conrad pitched a five-inning perfect game Friday as Wabaunsee knocked off Northern Heights 12-0 in Game 1.
Conrad struck out 11 batters without allowing a base runner. She also went 1-for-2 with three runs scored, an RBI and a walk at the plate.
Paxton Meyer drove in three runs and scored twice on two hits. Kara Hafenstine went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Meyer had four RBIs and Ava Meinhardt had three as the Chargers won the nightcap 17-7.
Hafenstine, Madisyn Havenstein and Meredith Denton each drove in two runs as well, as the Chargers (8-5-1) outhit the Wildcats 16-4.
Havenstein and Meyer both hit home runs.
Conrad struck out seven more batters in three scoreless innings before giving way to Annie Wright, who allowed five runs (four earned) on two hits in 1 1/3 innings. Meinhardt allowed two runs on one hit in 2/3 inning.
Hafenstine, Meyer and Havenstein each drove in two runs Tuesday as Wabaunsee defeated Onaga 9-2 in Game 1.
The Chargers scored in every inning except the seventh and outhit the Buffaloes 18-8.
Conrad struck out nine while allowing two runs on eight hits in seven innings.
Wabaunsee completed the sweep with a 7-2 victory in Game 2.
Conrad pitched another 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out six.
Meyer drove in two runs while Conrad, Hafenstine and Wright each had one RBI.
The Chargers will play at St. Marys on Thursday.