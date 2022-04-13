Rock Creek hosted Chapman Tuesday evening and came away with its third sweep of the season.
Sophia Haverkamp was strong on the rubber for Rock Creek (6-2) in game one. The senior threw a no-hitter to lead the Mustangs past Chapman 10-0.
The Mustangs got things started in the first inning when Haverkamp scored two runs.
Rock Creek then scored five runs in the fourth inning. The Mustang took advantage of an error on a ball put in play by Sam Killingsworth and then capitalized even more off a hit by Lexi DeWeese and a home run by Eve McComb. Brooklyn Goehring also singled in the game.
Haverkamp got the win for allowing no hits and no runs over five innings, striking out ten.
DeWeese went 2-for-3 (triple) at the plate. The Mustangs didn't commit an error in the game.
In game two, Rock Creek scored 14 in the first inning to set the tone for a 17-0 win in 3 innings against Chapman (3-5).
Claire Matzke tripled and homered in the game and ended the night with 4 RBIs.
DeWeese her hot-streak at the plate so far in her senior season with a double and triple and 4 RBIs of her own. Eve McComb had two hits including a double and Brooklyn Plummer, Haverkamp and Killingsworth each singled in the game as well.
One of the nifty defensive plays in the game involved a Chapman bunt that was fielded by catcher Laney Marple. Marple threw to Brooklynn McCormick who was covering first from second base and McCormick snapped a throw to centerfielder Teagan Zenger who tagged out a Chapman runner that took too large a lead at second for a double play.
Haverkamp started and threw two innings to 7 batters. Ali Jones completed the pitching, throwing to 4 batters and finishing the run rule in 3 innings.
Rock Creek will host St. Marys on Monday at 4:30.
Undefeated Wamego sweeps past Concordia
The Wamego softball team shut Concordia out in both games they played Tuesday afternoon.
The Raiders (10-0) won Game 1 2-0 before getting a big 10-0 victory in Game 2.
Maya Gallagher threw a no-hitter in the opener, pitching seven innings while allowing just two walks. She struck out 14 batters.
Trista Hoobler led the Raiders with two hits.
Wamego got on the board first in the bottom of the fifth inning after Ryann Alderson bunted home Bailey Thornton.
The Raiders added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth off an error by a Concordia (5-3) outfielder.
In the second game, Wamego got three runs across in the first inning and two more in each of the second, fourth and fifth innings for a five-inning 10-0 victory.
Peyton Hardenberger got the start and allowed just two hits and two walks over five innings with 11 strikeouts.
Paige Donnelly led the way with three hits including a double and Alderson had two including a triple.
Wamego will travel to Marysville (5-3) on Monday.
Wabaunsee sweeps Riley County
Wabaunsee softball swept past the Falcons 10-7 and 15-0 on Tuesday in Alma.
The Chargers are 4-3 so far this season and will host Silver Lake (4-2) Thursday night.
Meanwhile, the Falcons are 1-7 and will host Abilene (2-4) on Thursday.
Individual stats were unavailable for either team as of press time.