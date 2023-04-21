Claire Triple.JPG
Rock Creek’s Claire Matske slides into third during a game versus Chapman earlier this season. The Mustangs split with St. Marys to open Mid-East League play.

 Photo courtesy of Lisa Moser

Rock Creek softball opened Mid-East League play with a split at St. Marys on Monday. The Mustangs lost Game 1 2-0 before winning the second game 6-1.

In the first game, the Bears added runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to creep past Rock Creek (4-6) for the win.

