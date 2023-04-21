Rock Creek softball opened Mid-East League play with a split at St. Marys on Monday. The Mustangs lost Game 1 2-0 before winning the second game 6-1.
In the first game, the Bears added runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to creep past Rock Creek (4-6) for the win.
The Mustangs managed just two hits, one each from Brooklyn Plummer and Ali Jones.
Jones also earned the loss on the mound, despite only allowing two runs on six hits and three walks. She struck out five.
In the second game, Rock Creek took an 5-0 lead after putting up two runs in the top of the first and third innings and adding another in the top of the fourth.
St. Marys (7-4) managed their one and only run in the bottom of the fourth, and the Mustangs added one final insurance run in the top of the seventh to top off the victory.
Offense was not an issue for Rock Creek in the night cap, ending the game with 15 hits, including doubles from Chole Purvis, Plummer, Jones and Sam Killingsworth.
Brynna Zoeller got the win, allowing the one run on six hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.
Up next, the Mustangs will return home and take on Riley County (7-5) on Tuesday.
Wamego stays unbeaten
The top-ranked softball team in Class 4A stayed perfect this week. Wamego blanked Marysville taking Game 1 7-0 and Game 2 10-0.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
The Red Raiders (10-0) are undefeated so far this season and will have one of their bigger challenges of the season when they take on Silver Lake, another unblemished team, on the road on Tuesday.
Riley County splits with Abilene, falls to Silver Lake
Riley County softball ended last weekend with a road split with Abilene on Friday before returning home and losing to unbeaten Silver Lake on Tuesday.
Versus the Cowgirls, the Falcons (7-5) won Game 1 14-9 in extra innings before falling in Game 2 10-3.
Abilene (5-7) got off to a daunting 9-1 lead through four innings before Riley County tied things up with five runs in the top of the fifth and three in the top of the sixth.
The seventh and eighth innings went by scoreless before the Falcons put up five winning runs in the top of the ninth to get the win.
Addy Zeller got the win on the mound, steadying herself after a round first couple of innings to earn the win, allowing nine runs (six earned) on 14 hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Taryn Shepard, Zeller, Addy Moore and Gracie Scofield all led the way with three hits, including doubles for Scofield, Zeller and Shepard. C.J. Rignell, Mara Schardein and Emersyn Colby also had doubles in the win.
In the second game, Riley County matched Abilene hit-for-hit, but five costly errors gave the Cowgirls the edge.
The Falcons led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning, but seven unanswered runs scored in the bottom of the third and fourth innings gave Abilene the advantage.
The Cowgirls added two more in the bottom of the sixth to wrap up the win.
Zeller pitched the first three innings, allowing five unearned runs on six hits. Kayleigh Blair closed out the game, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk.
Rignell, Shepard, Zeller and Landree Jackson each had two hits, including a triple for Rignell.
Then, on Tuesday, the Falcons were swept at home by an undefeated Silver Lake team (12-0) 10-0, 10-0.
Individual stats from those two games were unavailable as of press time.
Up next, the Falcons will travel to Rock Creek (4-6) on Tuesday.