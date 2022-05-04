Rock Creek broke their single-season program record for home runs Tuesday night after the team combined for seven jacks in their sweep of Wabaunsee.
The seven homers brought the season total to 18, topping the previous best, 17.
The Mustangs won Game 1 5-2 and Game 2 13-5.
Sophia Haverkamp went yard twice in the opener, including a 220-foot bomb. Lexi DeWeese also recorded a round-tripper in the game.
Rock Creek grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, but Wabaunsee answered right back, tying the game in bottom of the frame.
The Mustangs jumped back ahead with a run in the fifth and then added two more in the sixth on Haverkamp’s second homer.
In Game 2, Rock Creek pounded the ball, ending the game with eight hits including four home runs.
DeWeese added her second and third homer of the day while Haverkamp also hit her third and Ali Jones recorded her first.
Brooklyn Goehring didn’t leave the yard, but did record three doubles in the win.
Rock Creek led 5-3 after the second inning when the Mustangs’ offense absolutely exploded, adding six runs in the third and a run in both the fourth and seventh innings to complete the sweep.
Jones took to the circle in the second game, allowing five runs on nine hits over seven innings while striking out 10 batters.
Individual stats for Wabaunsee were unavailable as of press time.
Rock Creek (12-5) will host Silver Lake (10-6) for senior night on Thursday while the Chargers (9-8) will play at Osage City (6-10) next Tuesday.
Wamego sweeps Silver Lake
Wamego used two-run innings in the fourth and fifth to down Silver Lake 4-1 in Game 1 of a home doubleheader Tuesday.
Maya Gallagher drove in two runs for the Red Raiders on three hits — including a home run — while Trista Hoobler and Peyton Hardenburger also came up with an RBI each.
Gallagher pitched a complete game, striking out 10 while allowing one run on six hits in seven innings.
In Game 2, the Red Raiders won 9-1 on the back of a dominant pitching performance from Hardenburger who struck out 20 batters while allowing just two hits and one run.
Gallagher went 3-for-4 with a home run and Delaney Campbell hit a three-run shot.
Undefeated Wamego (14-0) will host Abilene (6-10) on Friday.
Wabaunsee splits with St. Marys
Wabaunsee split a doubleheader with St. Marys last Thursday.
The Chargers scored three runs in the top of the seventh and held off a Bears rally in the bottom of the seventh to win 5-4.
Kara Hafenstine and Paxton Meyer had two hits and drove in two runs, while Madisyn Havenstein had an RBI on two hits.
Kaelyn Conrad pitched a complete game, allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits.
St. Marys shut out Wabaunsee until the seventh in a 4-1 victory in Game 2.
The Chargers tallied just three hits, which came from Brooklyne Kephart, Hafenstine and Meyer.
Hannah Sievers drove in Meyer in the top of the seventh to score Wabaunsee’s only run.
Ava Meinhardt went six innings in the pitcher’s circle, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits.