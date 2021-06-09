Several area softball players earned all-state recognition Tuesday.
Wamego, fresh off its Class 4A state title, garnered the most honors with five, including four on the first team.
Sophomore pitcher Maya Gallagher made the first team after hitting .461 and serving as the Red Raiders’ ace. Gallagher struck out 115 batters and walked just six in 2021.
Senior second baseman Toree Hoobler hit .440 with 28 RBIs and 12 steals to earn a first-team infield spot.
Sophomore shortstop Ashton Pierson joined Hoobler after hitting .455 with 23 RBIs and 29 stolen bases in 2021. Junior Delayney Campbell, who played first base and designated hitter at different points of the season, hit .422 with four home runs and 40 RBIs to earn her first-team selection. And centerfielder Logan Carley, a senior, hit .284 to earn the team’s lone second-team spot.
Rock Creek’s Gehl, Haverkamp and Goehring recognized
Rock Creek landed three names on the Class 3A all-state team.
Junior Grace Gehl hit .481, tied the school’s single-season home run record with seven and set a single-season mark for RBIs (36) to earn her first-team outfield slot.
Pitcher Sophia Haverkamp and shortstop Brooklyn Goehring earned second-team honors for the Mustangs. Haverkamp, a junior, broke Rock Creek’s single-season strikeout record (145) while posting an earned run average of 1.34 and holding opponents to a .182 batting average. She hit .342 to go with 22 RBIs and four home runs.
Goehring, a junior, led the Mustangs with a .517 batting average, which included a 3-for-4 performance in the opening round of the state tournament. Goehring also led the team with 45 hits and broke the school record for triples (10).
The Mustangs (15-9) lost to eventual state champion Cheney in the state quarterfinals.
Wabaunsee lands 2 on Class 2/1A list
Wabaunsee’s Ryleigh Jones and Kara Havenstein capped a successful season by earning Class 2/1A all-state honors.
Havenstein, a junior, led the Chargers with a .537 batting average while playing shortstop. Jones, a senior, hit .468 while playing centerfield.
The Chargers finished 11-11 on the season.