The Manhattan Optimist Prime 14U Softball team took home the championship trophy in the Bite Outta Little Apple tournament last weekend
Prime beat Top Gun 4-1 to take the title and cap an undefeated weekend. Candace Lippe pitched to Allison Adams, and the pitcher-catcher duo started the scoring for Manhattan.
Lippe tripled in the first inning and Adams singled to score her. In the second inning, Isabelle Peabody scored Maggie Brummett on a fielder’s choice and Hayley Fobes singled to score Gracie Scofield. In the fourth inning, Peabody doubled to score Scofield in the fourth.
Prime beat the Flint Hills Storm 8-5 in the semifinals. Brummett pitched and Adams caught. Candace Lippe smashed a home run that scored Fobes in the first, and Adams tripled and scored on a wild pitch.
Then Manhattan scored five runs in the second. Kylie Shivers singled to score Scofield; Lippe singled to score Shivers; and Adams singled to score Lippe. Adams took home on a wild pitch and Ball singled to score Keylee Schartz. Adams had a single, double and triple in the game.
In the final pool play game, Prime beat Mammoth Sports Attitude 8-5. Lippe pitched with Benoit catching. Scofield had a single, and Lippe, Hayley Fobes and Kylie Shivers each doubled. Adams added two singles and Schartz had a double and a triple. Maddie Fobes was the courtesy runner and scored two of the runs in the game.
Prime beat Top Gun from Wichita, 4-3 in their second pool play game. Brummett earned the pitching win and Adams was behind the plate. All the scoring came in the second inning when Brummett led off with a single, followed by singles from Scofield, Peabody and Fobes. Lippe got the final RBI on a sacrifice bunt. Ball had 2 singles and Lippe added a single and triple during the game.
Prime began pool play with a 4-1 win over the Flint Hills Storm. Lippe got the win on the mound and Hannah Benoit handled the catching duties. Kat Ball plated Adams and Schartz with a single in the first inning. Then, in the fifth inning, Schartz scored Lippe and Adams with a single.
Manhattan Optimist Prime is 14-6 on the year.
Manhattan Moxie wins Under Armour Classic
The Manhattan Optimist Moxie team won the Under Armour Classic at Tiffany Hills Complex in Kansas City last weekend.
The Moxie, which is comprised primarily of Rock Creek softball players, capped a 4-2 weekend with a 9-3 win over the CKC Lady Crushers. Manhattan beat the Fireballs of Sabetha 5-4 in the semifinals, Rebels softball 12-0 in pool play, and they beat Sabetha 7-2 to start the tournament.
Sophia Haverkamp and Ali Jones shared the pitching duties for the weekend. Haverkamp fanned 19 batters and Jones fanned 15. Lexi DeWeese led the offense with eight hits and batted .571 for the weekend. Jenna Weeers and Kinley Ebert each hit .500, and Haverkamp had a team-high 7 RBI’s. Emma Morris hit .417 with 2 doubles.
The Moxie will travel to Wichita next weekend. Rock Creek graduate Kyla McCormack was a guest player this weekend. Moxie is coached by Michele Holaday and Jeri Brummett.
Manhattan Optimist Diamonds win three of four at 12U Bite Outta Little Apple tourney
The Manhattan Optimist Diamonds went 3-1 at the Bite Outta Little Apple tournament last weekend.
The Diamonds lost 8-2 in Sunday’s semifinal against eventual-champion Extreme. After cutting the lead 3-2 in the sixth inning, the Diamonds allowed five runs in the seventh The Diamonds failed to earn a baserunner in the first four innings.
Manhattan beat Next Level U in its final pool game. After falling behind 3-0 after two innings, the Diamonds rallied to score the maximum five runs in the third and another five runs in the fifth to pull away. Solveig Chase, Samantha Thompson and Sophia Peabody each had two RBIs, and Grayson Neitzel stole five bases. Chase pitched four innings, striking out six in the win.
The Diamonds beat the Bomb Squad 11-3 in their second pool game. Josie Alesana and Preslee Colby each lead the team with two RBI’s while Kaimey Evans stole four bases in the game. Thompson pitched a complete game for the Diamonds, striking out three over three innings.
Manhattan opened pool play with a 9-2 win over Express 12U. The Diamonds scored two runs in the first and second innings before pulling away in the third.
Neitzel pitched all four innings and struck out five. The Diamonds managed eight hits and 13 stolen bases. Alesana, Colby, Chase, Lydia Wassenberg, and Kami Spencer all had RBIs.
Manhattan Optimist Expos 12U split games at Bite Outta Little Apple
The Manhattan Optimist Expos finished 2-2 at the Bite Outta Little Apple tournament in Manhattan last weekend.
During pool play games the Expos finished with a game record of 2-1 – earning them a spot in the upper bracket for Sunday games.
Sunday morning, the Expos were eliminated from bracket play with a 10-0 loss to Xtreme.
The Expos were unable to register a hit against the Xtreme’s pitcher – who threw a perfect game. Evyn Folk got the start for the Expos – pitching one inning and striking out one while allowing four hits and five runs. Maddie Myers came in to pitch one relief inning, also allowing four hits and five runs.
In their final pool game, the Expos defeated Mammoth Sports Stampede 13-8.
The Expos collected 13 hits. Folk, Hailey Worden, Sam Troyer and Layla Garman each managed multiple hits. The Expos stole 11 bases during the game, two of which were stolen by Ava Connell. Connell also pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and eight runs while striking out two.
The Expos won their second pool game against the Topeka Angels with a final score of 7-3.
Tied at three in the bottom of the third, Worden hit a two-run double on a 1-2 count. Folck started for the Expos, surrendering three runs on three hits over four innings and striking out four. Worden, Folk, Myer and Connell recorded hits in the game.
The Expos lost 11-4 in their tournament opener against the Shed As. Worden allowed five hits and nine runs in one inning. for one inning. Maddie Myers threw one inning in relief.
The Expos had totaled seven hits, and Myers and Worden tallied two each.. Avarye Meeker stole three of the Expos’ eight stolen bases.
Renegades Finish 2-2 at Bite Outta Little Apple Tournament
The Manhattan Optimist Renegades went 2-2 in Manhattan last weekend at the Bite Outta Little Apple Tournament.
The Renegades started bracket play falling with a 2-0 loss to the Topeka Bombers. The Bombers scored one run in the first inning, and the Renegades couldn’t come back despite six hits. Their offense stranded nine base runners. Alayna Ault allowed threed hits, three walks and struck out 12.
The Renegades finished Day 1 with a 4-0 loss to the Flint Hills Outlaws. Ault toed the rubber again and allowed four hits, four walks and struck out six. The Outlaws scored two in the second and two in the third. Manhattan struggled at collected three hits, one apiece from Brooklyn DeChant, Nia Sackrider and Alex Rodriguez. Manhattan carried early tournament momentum into a 10-8 win over the Clay Center B’s. The Renegades scored half of its runs in the first inning. Hayden Matzke allowed three runs in the first two innings before Ault entered in relief. Then DeChant entered in the third and finished the game. The Renegades beat Express 7-5 to open the tournament.