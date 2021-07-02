The Manhattan Optimist 12U Diamonds won the silver bracket championship in the Manhattan Mayhem Softball Tournament held last weekend at the Twin Oaks complex in Manhattan.
The Diamonds beat the Aftershock 8-2 in the Championship game held Sunday evening.
The game was tied at one going into the fourth inning when Preslee Colby doubled, scoring one run. The Diamonds held a one-run lead going into the top of the fifth inning when they finally broke the game open on a two-run single by Solveig Chase. Samantha Thompson and Colby followed with RBIs. Chase started on the mound, striking out one and giving up two runs over three innings. Thompson picked up the save.
The semi-final game matched the Diamonds against the Blue Heat, a team that had beaten them by one run in extra innings in the previous Manhattan tournament. This game would be just as tight.
Manhattan plated a run in the bottom of the first and another in the second to tie the game 2-2. Blue Heat scored two runs in the top of the third, but the Diamonds’ offense came back in the bottom of the third behind a two-run triple by Colby. Josie Alesana grounded out to short but scored Colby from third to put the Diamonds ahead 5-4.
The Diamonds’ defense shut out the Blue Heat in the top of the fourth to secure the 5-4 victory. Thompson pitched a complete game.
The quarterfinal game saw the Diamonds win 9-5 over the Manhattan Expos. Thompson led the Diamonds with two hits, and Thompson, Mallory Pacenka and Gracyn Neitzel each had an RBI.
The Diamonds started pool play with a close 8-7 loss to Elite 12U on Saturday. Chase pitched a complete game, striking out two batters and giving up four earned runs. Trailing 8-5 in the fifth, the Diamonds’ comeback attempt fell one run short. Neitzel and Chase hit RBI singles during the inning.
The second game was an 8-6 victory over the Twisters. Falling behind early 5-1, the Diamonds plated five runs in the third to tie the game 6-6. The rally was fueled by doubles from Pacenka, Chase, and Kaimey Evans. Manhattan scored two in the last inning to pull ahead, and good defense ended a Twisters’ threat in the bottom half of the inning.
The final game on Saturday was a blow-out loss to Competitive Edge 12-2. Josie Alesana started on the mound, striking out one. Kami Spencer had both RBIs for the Diamonds.
◊◊◊
The Manhattan Optimist Renegades finished second in Manhattan at the Mayhem tournament last weekend.
The Renegades lost 3-2 to the Topeka Angels in the championship game. The Angels took an early 2-0 lead on the Renegades and held on for a tight win.
Alayna Ault toed the rubber for the Renegades. Going into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Renegades fought hard to come back. Ault drew a walk, followed by a single by Lexi Cook. After stealing second and third, Carley DeChant hit a two-run double to tie the game. The Angels scored one in the fifth to take the lead for good.
Manhattan took down the Topeka Lady Royals 5-1 in the semifinal game. Cook had the pitching duties with Hailey VanDusen behind the plate. Cook dominated the Young Guns, allowing only two hits while striking out nine batters. The Renegades earned seven hits scattered throughout the lineup.
The Renegades rounded out their final pool play game by defeating the Topeka Angels 12-1. Cook took to the circle with VanDusen behind the plate. Cook allowed four hits and struck out six batters. The Renegades’ bats collected another nine hits and added nine walks. Nia Sackrider and Ault both had doubles to lead the team.
The Renegades beat the Topeka Havoc 10-0 in their second game of pool play. Cook struck out nine batters while throwing a no-hitter and led Manhattan’s offense with two hits an two RBIs. Ault and Sauvage also contributed two RBIs to help lead the Renegades to victory.
Manhattan started the tournament with a 5-1 win over the Lady Royals. Ault was dominant in the circle, allowing only one run over five innings and striking out 10 batters. Rodriguez led the game off with a single and Ault scored her with a triple down the third base line. Dechant, Rodriguez and Ault all had two hits that drove in two runs.
◊◊◊
Manhattan Optimist Moxie traveled to Kansas City for an 18 open tournament this past weekend, going 1-1-1 on the weekend.
Moxie lost the first bracket game to Gold Glove Midwest despite out-hitting their opponent six hits to three and allowing zero earned runs of Gold Glove’s five. Moxie’s six hits included a homerun from Sophia Haverkamp (230 feet on a 210-foot fence), two doubles from Lexi DeWeese and an off-the-fence double from Allison Moser. Laney Marple and Emma Morris each singled. Haverkamp and Ali Jones pitched in the game.
In Game 2, Moxie tied Iowa-based Rebel Softball 5-5. Moxie had 4 hits, including a RBI-triple by Morris, a RBI-double by DeWeese and singles from Moser and Marple. Haverkamp pitched, allowing five hits and striking out three batters. Moxie turned a triple play when Morris fielded a sharp hit grounder at short shop, tagged the runner headed for third, touched second and threw to Jenna Weers at first base.
After four hours of rain and lightning delays, Moxie played beat the DMC Bandits 4-2 in the opener.
DMC scored first, but Haylee Hafenstein tied the game in the second inning, when she singled to center and scored Morris, who singled to start the inning. In the third, Moser singled on a line drive to center before DeWeese doubled to advance Moser to third. Then Weers laid down a squeeze bunt that scored Moser and moved DeWeese to third. Morris hit another single to drive home DeWeese in the inning.
Jones launched a solo homerun to extend Moxie lead to 4-2, and the defense held from there.
Moxie totaled nine hits in the game. DeWeese and Morris each finished 2-for-2, Kinley Ebert singled. Jones struck out six batters and allowed no runs in the win.
Moxie is now 19-3-1 on the summer. Up next for Moxie is the Midwest Showcase Last Chance Qualifier in Goddard/Wichita.
◊◊◊
Manhattan Optimist Prime finished 2-2 at the Salina Slugfest this weekend.
In bracket play, Prime lost 7-6 to Wichita Top Gun, tournament runner-up. Maggie Brummett started the game pitching with Allison Adams behind the plate. In the third inning, Bridgett Campbell took over on the mound with Kaitlyn Lagabed catching. In the first inning, Hayley Fobes singled and Adams doubled, scoring Fobes. Two Top Gun errors allowed Adams to score.
In the fourth inning, Adams singled, Keylee Schartz singled and Brummett tripled to score Adams and Schartz. Brummett scored on Lagabed’s fielder’s choice. Gracie Scofield was stranded on third after smashing a triple.
In the final inning, Maddie Fobes had a bunt single then stole second base. Her sister, Hayley, scored her with a single to right field.
In pool play, Prime beat the Flint Hills Storm 11-1. Campbell pitched and Lagabed was behind the dish.
Adams and Campbell each had a double and a single; Brummett added two singles. Hayley Fobes, Schartz, Lagabed and Kylee Shivers all singled.
In the second pool play game, Prime beat the Salina Thunderz 16-1. Lagabed pitched with Hannah Benoit handling the catching duties. Adams had two doubles; Maddie Fobes had a single and double; and Schartz notched two singles. Hayley Fobes, Lagabed, Scofield and Benoit all added a single.
In the final pool play game, Milford Chaos, tournament champs, beat Prime 4-1. Brummett pitched; Adams caught.
Prime’s only hits came from Shivers, who had two singles, and Schartz, who added a single.
Prime will play next on July 10-11 in the NCI State Tournament in Salina. Prime is now 18-10 on the year.