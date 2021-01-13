The Wamego boys’ basketball team trailed No. 3 Abilene on Tuesday at the end of every quarter — except the one that mattered.
The Red Raiders used a fourth-quarter to upset the Cowboys 47-43.
Abilene led 16-9 at the end of the first period, and 24-15 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the Cowboys still were ahead 35-27.
But the Red Raiders had a dominant fourth quarter, outscoring the visitors 20-8 to earn a four-point victory.
Tanner Hecht paced Wamego with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Ledger Rowden scored 15 points, Jake Fritz had nine points and three assists and Burk Springer contributed two points.
It marked the 300th career victory for Wamego head coach Troy Hemphill.
Wamego’s girls’ team topped Abilene as well, winning 43-33. The Red Raiders jumped out to an 8-2 lead at the end of the first quarter before the Abilene rallied to take an 18-14 lead into the half.
But Wamego rebounded in the final two quarters, combining to outscore Abilene 29-15.
Toree Hoobler scored a game-high 16 points for the Red Raiders.
Rock Creek boys roll to win over Rossville
Dawson Zenger and Caden Vinduska had stellar outings for Rock Creek on Tuesday, powering the hosts to a 63-42 victory over Rossville.
Zenger led all scorers with 18 points. Vinduska was close behind, scoring 14 points of his own.
The Mustangs doubled up the Bulldogs in the first quarter, 18-9. Rock Creek was even more dominant in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 13-5 to take a 31-14 lead into the break.
Though Rossville did nip Rock Creek by a point (16-15) in the final period, it was too little, too late.
Blue Valley- Randolph splits with Linn
The Blue Valley-Randolph basketball program went 1-1 in its matchups with Linn on Tuesday. The boys’ team won 62-50, while the girls’ team lost 47-37.
Jeremiah Duncan had a dominant showing for the Rams, scoring a game-high 26 points. Wilson Wichman had 11 points in the win.
That was enough to overcome Linn’s own high-scoring duo, as Trent Beier (20 points) and Keaton Bargman (17) combined for 37 points.
The girls’ team had a tougher time with Linn. Though the Rams made a late run, it wasn’t enough to avoid a loss.
Landry Zoeller tied for the game high with 19 points, while Brenna Young had 11 for the Rams.
Valley Heights’ girls team beats Minneapolis
Maddy Vermetten and Emma Toerber had double-digit scoring efforts to lift Valley Heights’ girls’ team to a 37-27 win over Minneapolis on Tuesday.
Toerber finished with a game-high 11 points, just one ahead of Vermetten.
The Mustangs didn’t allow a single point in the first quarter, taking a 14-0 lead. Minneapolis rallied in the second, cutting Valley Heights’ advantage to 20-12 at the half.
Still, Valley Heights never was seriously threatened, leading wire to wire in the 10-point win.