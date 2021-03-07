Wabaunsee’s boys beat Mission Valley 65-52 in Saturday’s sub-state title game in Eskridge.
The Chargers (11-12) trailed 17-14 after one quarter but took a 33-27 advantage into halftime. They extended that lead to 45-35 after three quarters and finished the fourth strong to clinch their first state appearance since the 2004-05 season.
"I told them that Mission Valley is going to come out swinging, and they did," Chargers head coach Christian Ulsaker said. "They hit some tough shots in the first quarter. We had to have more."
Dawson Schultz led Wabaunsee with 16 points. Cade Oliver and Brayden Meseke scored 15 points each, and Eli Oliver added 11.
This marks only the second time in school history that Wabaunsee’s boys and girls basketball teams advanced to state in the same season. The Chargers last sent both teams during the 1985-86 campaign.
Wabaunsee’s boys will play at Valley Falls (17-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a state quarterfinal.
Wabaunsee girls outlast Jefferson County North for sub-state title
Wabaunsee’s girls beat Jefferson County North 54-49 in overtime to claim a Class 2A sub-state title on Saturday at Mission Valley High School in Eskridge.
The Chargers (9-13) trailed 16-14 at half but grabbed a 32-27 lead after three quarters. Jefferson County North knotted the game by the regulation buzzer, but Wabaunsee’s upset run continued after winning in overtime.
Wabaunsee, a five-seed, beat fourth-seeded Kansas City Christian and top-seeded Northern Heights to advance to the title game. Jefferson County North was the 3-seed.
"I thought we responded to adversity really well, as there were multiple times in the game where JCN had the momentum and we had to respond," Chargers coach Trevor Keller said. "I thought that we demonstrated a tremendous amount of toughness and resiliency, which is what makes this group so special."
Senior Madisyn Wertzberger led Wabaunsee with 21 points. Junior Lauren Schutter added 12, and freshman Karli Meseke scored 11. The Chargers are sub-state champions for the third straight season.
Now the Chargers must travel to Valley Heights to play the 20-1 Mustangs at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Valley Heights finished the season ranked third in Class 2A.
Valley Heights rolls to sub-state championship
Emma Toerber scored 16 points to lead Valley Heights’ girls to a 63-41 win over Riverside in Saturday’s Class 2A sub-state championship game.
The Mustangs (20-1) jumped ahead 18-5 after one quarter and never trailed.
Emma Yungeberg added 11 points, and Maggie Toerber scored nine. Valley Heights has now won 14 straight games, 12 of which have come by double digits.
The Mustangs will host Wabaunsee in a state quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Frankfort boys fall one game short of state
The Frankfort boys’ season ended with a 46-32 loss to Clifton-Clyde in Saturday’s Class 2A sub-state championship game. Clifton-Clyde led 20-13 at halftime, and the Wildcats scored single-digit points in three of the four quarters.
Clifton-Clyde’s Wyatt Lange led all scorers with 17 points. Aiden Gerstner led Frankfort with eight.
The Wildcats finished the season 17-4 after beating Onaga and Doniphan West en route to Saturday’s title game.