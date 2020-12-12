The Valley Heights girls' basketball team nearly doubled Republic County's score on Friday, as the Mustangs won 51-26 at home.
Valley Heights' Cat Toerber led all scorers with 21 points. The Mustangs played sterling defense, allowing just 11 points through the first three quarters of the game.
Valley Heights (3-0) hosts Frankfort on Tuesday for its next game.
The Valley Heights boys' basketball team was equally successful against Republic County, as the Mustangs won their game 45-28.
Valley Heights' Cameron Beardsley led all scorers with 18 points. Republic County didn't score more than nine points in any one quarter.
The boys' team (1-1) also host Frankfort on Tuesday.
Frankfort boys' basketball wins on buzzer-beater
The Frankfort boys' basketball team kept it until late, but the Wildcats were able to take down Wabaunsee 48-46 thanks to a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Gavin Cornelison.
Frankfort (2-1) next travels to Valley Heights on Tuesday.
The Frankfort girls' basketball team also defeated Wabaunsee in a close game, taking home a 41-39 victory.
Lydia Loiseau led Frankfort with 12 points, while Mariah Broxterman contributed 10 points of her own. Wabaunsee's Lauren Schutter led all scorers with 18 points.
The girls' team (3-1) also travels to Valley Heights on Tuesday.
Hecht leads Wamego over Atchison
Tanner Hecht once again shot the lights out on Friday night to lead the Wamego boys' basketball team over Atchison 61-53.
Hecht scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the game. He hit five of his seven 3-point attempts. Burk Springer also contributed 10 points for the Red Raiders.
Wamego (3-0) travels to Chapman on Tuesday for it's next game.
Manhattan CHIEF splits games with Northern Heights
The Manhattan CHIEF boys' and girls' basketball teams both took on Northern Heights on Friday.
The boys' team won its game by a score of 59-32. Aden Mericle led all scorers with 15 points, while Cody Schurle contributed 11 of her own.
At halftime, CHIEF led Northern Heights 48-8.
The girls' team fell to Northern Heights 43-30. CHIEF only had four players play in the game. Shemaja Ditto led the all scorers with 17 points.
Both teams next play Monday against Veritas Christian in Lawrence, Kansas.