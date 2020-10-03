If there's a way to slow down Rock Creek's offense, opposing teams haven't found a way to do so.
The Mustangs put up 380 total yards Friday night en route to a 35-21 win over Sabetha on the road. Quarterback Charlie Killingsworth threw for 232 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 100 yards and another score.
Receiver Brooks Whaley also was dominant, catching 10 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, the Mustangs limited Sabetha to 232 total yards and forced two turnovers — one fumble and one interception. The defense also forced a safety in the first quarter.
Rock Creek now is 4-1 on the season heading into next Friday's home game against Jefferson West.
Frankfort rolls Axtell
Frankfort continued to grind opponents into submission Friday night, crushing Axtell 36-14.
The Wildcats ran for 281 yards and three touchdowns. The ground game also set up the team's passing game effectively, as quarterback Gavin Cornelison threw for 46 yards and two touchdowns.
Cornelison also was effective on the ground, rushing for 129 yards and a score. The team's main rusher, however, was Ethan Armstrong. The running back powered his way to a 142-yard, two-touchdown performance.
Frankfort had a stout outing defensively, holding Axtell to 200 total yards and forcing two turnovers.
Frankfort now is 4-1 on the season heading into a pivotal road matchup with 8-Man Division II No. 2 Hanover next Friday.
Blue Valley-Randolph struggles against Atwood-Rawlins Co.
Blue Valley-Randolph's start to the season really couldn't have gone much worse.
After having their first three games of the season canceled due to a positive coronavirus case within the football program, the Rams have been outscored 102-0 through their first two games.
Blue Valley lost its second game of the season 46-0 by Atwood-Rawlins Co. Friday's game ended early in the third quarter because of the mercy rule in place for 8-Man football. It is the Rams' seventh loss in their last eight games, with the lone win coming from a forfeit.
Blue Valley will host Wetmore next Friday.