Rock Creek's offense isn't showing any signs of slowing down, as the Mustangs crushed Hiawatha 51-12 Friday night.
After allowing the game's opening score, Rock Creek went on a 51-0 run until Hiawatha finally managed another score late in the third quarter. With the win, the Mustangs are now 2-1 heading into next Friday's trip to Sabetha.
Rock Creek quarterback Charlie Killingsworth threw for 135 yards and two scores while also running for 76 yards and another touchdown. Running back Connor Richards also had a big game, running for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Overall, Rock Creek ran for 357 yards. The Mustangs only allowed 107 total yards on the day, even forcing Hiawatha to finish with -17 rushing yards on the night.
Riley County crushes Clay Center
Riley County shook off its narrow Week 3 loss to Silver Lake in convincing fashion with a 41-12 win on the road over Clay Center.
Falcons' quarterback Conner Holle completed 13 of his 15 passing attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Nic Allen also had an impressive showing, rushing for 184 yards and four touchdowns.
Receiver Trey Harmison worked as Holle's main target, catching seven passes for 148 yards and a score.
While Riley County gave up 222 rushing yards, the Falcons only allowed 19 passing yards during the game. Riley County, now 3-1, has an off week next week before hosting Council Grove.
Wabaunsee falls to Jackson Heights
Wabaunsee's record fell back to .500 as the Chargers dropped to 2-2 on the season with a 33-21 loss to Jackson Heights Friday night.
Wabaunsee quarterback Cade Oliver put in a good performance, passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for the Chargers' third score. Tyler Lohmeyer was his main target, catching five passes for 99 yards.
Lohmeyer also recorded nine tackles on defense.
Defensively, Wabaunsee had three players finish in double digits tackling. Jace Reves led the team with 12 tackles, while Derek Wallin and Zach Frank both had 11 of their own.
The Chargers travel to Valley Heights next Friday.