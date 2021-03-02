Rock Creek's girls' basketball team played a pair of tight games against Rossville during the regular season. So it was no surprise when the pair had a tight affair in a first-round matchup at sub state Monday in St. George — through three quarters, anyway.
The Lady Mustangs pulled away in the final period to take a 52-42 home victory and keep their season alive.
Rock Creek (17-4) beat Rossville twice in a four-day span last month: 49-37 at home Feb. 20 and a 39-35 road triumph Feb. 23.
The Lady Mustangs held an 11-6 lead at the end of Monday's first quarter, but they fought to a draw in the second — each scored 11 points — as the hosts went into the half ahead 22-17.
The Bulldogs (5-14) outscored the Lady Mustangs 14-10 in the third quarter, though, cutting Rock Creek's advantage just a single point, 32-31, heading into the final frame.
There, the Lady Mustangs held off the upset bid, winning the quarters 20-11 to seal the 11-point victory.
Grace Gehl led the way offensively for Rock Creek, scoring a game-high 18 points. Brooklyn Goehring (14 points) and Lexi DeWeese (10) joined Gehl in double figures.
The win moved the Lady Mustangs into the semifinals of their sub-state tournament, where they are seeded second. They now will play third-seeded Riley County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Council Grove.
Riley County girls' team rocks St. Marys
The Riley County girls' basketball team didn't mess around Monday. In a win-or-go-home situation, the Lady Falcons chose the former.
Decisively.
Riley County rolled to a 48-28 win at home.
The Lady Falcons (15-4) won all three meetings with the Bears this season. They also routed the Bears, 59-37, in both teams' regular-season finale last week, while Riley County won 49-39 in the first matchup Jan. 12 in St. Marys.
Monday was more of the same.
The Lady Falcons led 22-13 at the break, boosted by eight points from Ames Burton and six from Jessi Brummett.
The Bears (7-14) had no answers for the Lady Falcons in the second half, either.
Riley County outscored the visitors 26-15 to win going away.
Burton finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Brummett edged her teammate by a point, ending with 14.
With the win, Riley County set up a rubber match with Rock Creek: the teams split their two regular-season meetings.
Each had victories on the other's home court: Rock Creek won in Riley, 46-37, on Jan. 26; Riley County won in St. George, 27-25, on Feb. 5.
Thursday's sub-state semifinal in Council Grove will tip off at 5:30 p.m.
Wabaunsee boys' team moves on
There will be at least one more game for Wabaunsee's boys' basketball team in the 2020-21 season.
In a first round sub-state tilt, the fourth-seeded Wabaunsee topped fifth-seeded Kansas City Christian, 68-45, in Alma on Monday.
The Chargers (9-12) clinched a spot in the sub state semifinals with the win; the Panthers' (6-14) season is over.
Wabaunsee will face Jefferson County North (16-3), the top seed in the sub-state bracket, on Thursday. Jefferson County North, which finished the regular season ranked No. 8 in Class 2A in the final Kansas Basketball Coaches Association poll, battered Bishop Seabury Academy, 67-38, at home Monday.
Though Jefferson County North will enter a heavy favorite, Wabaunsee has played well of late, winning eight of its past 10 outings.
Thursday's Wabaunsee/Jefferson County North game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. in Eskridge.
Mission Valley High is serving as the host school for the sub-state tournament.
Valley Heights boys beat Washington County on the road
Washington County beat Valley Heights' boys' team both times in the regular season.
Valley Heights won when it mattered.
In a sub-state contest pitting the fourth seed (Washington County) versus the five seed (Valley Heights) in Washington, the Mustangs finally topped the Tigers, winning 50-39 on the road.
Valley Heights led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter. It extended its lead to 20-15 at halftime. The margin remained five points, 30-25, after three periods. With less than three minutes to play, the Mustangs only were up by four, 37-33.
But they dominated the rest of the way, scoring 13 of the game's final 19 points.
Valley Heights (9-10) is on a three-game winning streak. Washington County (7-9) ended the season with back-to-back losses.
Valley Heights takes on the top seed in its sub-state tournament, Valley Falls, on Thursday.
Valley Falls (15-4) ended the regular season as the No. 10 team in the KBCA rankings. It pounded Horton, 63-28, in a first-round game Monday.
Though Valley Falls is the higher seed, Valley Heights will have a home game Thursday. That's because the school is serving as the host for the sub-state tournament.
The game will tip off at 8 p.m. in Blue Rapids.