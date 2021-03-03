Rock Creek’s boys’ team extended its win streak to six games with a 65-19 win over Rossville on Tuesday at Rock Creek High School. The Mustangs (18-2), jumped out to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter and didn’t let up.
The lead ballooned to 58-15 entering the fourth thanks to a 25-2 third-quarter, and the final margin of victory was the Mustangs’ largest of the season.
Dawson Zenger led Rock Creek with 23 points. Caden Vinduska added eight, and Remun added seven. The Mustangs will host Riley County in the sub-state final at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Riley County boys win on the road
Connor Holle scored 27 points to lead Riley County’s boys’ team to a 61-50 win over Santa Fe Trail in Tuesday’s sub-state quarterfinal.
The Falcons (9-8) led 31-18 at halftime and cruised to the win. Avery Holle tallied 16 points and 16 rebound to go with five steals. Trey Harminson added 15 points and five assists.
The Falcons will play at top-seeded Rock Creek (18-2) in Friday’s sub-state semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
Valley Heights girls’ team wins easily
The Valley Heights girls beat Republic County 66-22 behind a dominant defensive second quarter.
The Mustangs (19-1) outscored Republic County 19-0 in the second, creating a 33-5 deficit the Buffaloes couldn’t overcome. Delana Marle led all scorers with 15 points and was one of three Mustangs to score in double figures. Emma Toerber added 13 points, and Cat Teacher added 11.
The Mustangs will host Horton in the sub-state final at 8 p.m. Friday.
Wamego boys advance to sub-state championship
Jake Fritz scored 25 points to lead Wamego’s boys’ team to a 64-55 over Hayden in Tuesday’s sub-state semifinal.
Tied at 36 through three quarters, the Red Raiders (14-5) outscored Hayden 28-19 in the fourth to earn the win. Tanner Hecht scored 21 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Burk Springer added seven points.
Wamego will host Holton in Friday’s sub-state title game at 7 p.m. Friday.