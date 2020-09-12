Defensive stops were few and far between Friday night in Rossville as the home team narrowly defeated Rock Creek 58-57.
The two sides combined for 1,156 total yards and 52 total first downs. Defensive stops were at a premium throughout the night.
Rock Creek quarterback Charlie Killingsworth posted a stat line reminiscent of Robert Griffin III's time at Baylor. The senior completed 25 of his 44 passing attempts for 491 yards and five touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 35 carries for 136 yards and four touchdowns.
However, the Mustangs couldn't stop Rossville, the top-ranked team in Class 2A according to Kpreps.com, on the ground. The Bulldogs ran for 363 yards on the night.
With the loss, Rock Creek falls to 0-1 on the season. The Mustangs will host Marysville on Friday for their home opener.
Frankfort blows out Wetmore to finish game in first half
Frankfort only needed one half to pick up its first win of the 2020 season.
The Wildcats dropped 52 unanswered points on Wetmore through two quarters, with the game being declared a Frankfort win. The Wildcats racked up 279 total yards, 205 of which came on the ground. Frankfort held Wetmore to 69 yards of total offense.
Running back Ethan Armstrong and quarterback Gavin Cornelison shouldered the load almost equally on the ground for Frankfort. Armstrong ran for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Cornelison rushed for 70 yards and two scores.
Frankfort will travel to face Onaga next week.
Wabaunsee picks up first win of the season
Wabaunsee is back to .500 following a 20-14 win over Uniontown Friday night.
The Chargers were led by quarterback Cade Oliver, who completed 11 passes on 21 attempts for 119 yards. He also added eight yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.
Wide receiver/defensive back Tyler Lohmeyer also had a big game, recording three catches for 50 yards as well as eight tackles and a sack. Wabaunsee's other two touchdowns came on rushing touchdowns from Aiden Boeckman and Derek Wallin.
Jace Reves and Maverick Havenstein tied for the team lead in tackles with nine apiece. Havenstein also recorded a tackle for loss.
The Chargers next play at Troy on Friday.
Valley Heights runs wild over Marysville
Class 1A No. 2 Valley Heights flexed its offensive firepower Friday against Marysville, improving to 2-0 following a 32-12 win.
Valley Heights' triple option attack was on full display, as both Jake Yungeberg and Cameron Beardsley ran for over 100 yards. Yungeberg rushed 19 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, while Beardsley ran 20 times for 110 yards.
Trenton L'Ecuyer also ran for 60 yards on 11 carries, with one touchdown added in. Overall, Valley Heights rushed for 325 yards.
Beardsley passed well on the night, too. He completed five of eight passing attempts for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson O'Toole was the main recipient, catching two passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Valley Heights will look to stay undefeated next Friday when it travels to Horton.
Blue Valley-Randolph canceled its first two games of the fall following a positive COVID-19 case on the football team. The cancellation wiped away the team’s Week 2 game against Axtell. Blue Valley’s first game is set for Sept. 25 against Frankfort.