It's hard to get much closer to a perfect game than Rock Creek did Friday night.
The Mustangs walloped Royal Valley 62-0 at home. Rock Creek compiled 461 total yards, while only allowing 24 total yards for the opposition.
Quarterback Charlie Killingsworth had another stellar game, as he threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns to just one interception on 12-of-17 passing. He also ran for 46 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back Connor Richards also performed well, rushing for 118 yards and three scores. Brooks Whaley led the team in receiving, catching six passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Rock Creek (5-2) will move on to face Perry-Lecompton in the first round of the playoffs on Friday. Rock Creek will host the game.
Riley County dominates regular season finale
Riley County continued its stellar season Friday, improving to 6-1 on the year with a 38-8 win over Marysville.
Nic Allen was a standout once again, rushing for 139 yards and four touchdowns. Trey Harmison scored Riley County's other touchdown by returning an interception to the end zone.
The Falcons played stellar third-down defense, limiting Marysville to just one conversion on 10 attempts.
Riley County returns to the field next Friday to host Smoky Valley in the first round of the playoffs.
Valley Heights throttles Northern Heights
With the exception of its loss to Centralia, Valley Heights has thoroughly demolished its opposition this season. The same was true for its season finale on the road at Northern Heights.
The Mustangs dominated Friday's game, winning 76-0. On the season, Valley Heights (7-1) has outscored its opponents 406-88.
Valley Heights now will host Northeast-Arma next Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
Wabaunsee struggles against Centralia
Wabaunsee faced a tall task against 1A No. 2 Centralia on the road Friday night. It proved to be too much for the Chargers, as Centralia won 60-20 to close the regular season.
Wabaunsee (3-5) still fared well offensively in the game, as quarterback Cade Oliver threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Tyler Lohmeyer had a monster game, catching eight receptions for 191 yards and one touchdown.
However, turnovers hurt the Chargers, as Oliver threw three interceptions.
Wabaunsee will travel to Pleasanton next Friday for the first playoff round.
Blue Valley-Randolph goes winless on season
Blue Valley-Randolph closed out its season in rough fashion, losing to Lakeside-Downs 52-6 on the road Friday night.
The Rams (0-5) struggled from the start this season, as a positive coronavirus case force the team to cancel its first three games. Blue Valley only scored in two of its games and was outscored 286-38 this fall.
Elsewhere in 8-Man Division II, Frankfort had a bye week. The Wildcats will host Lakeside-Downs in the first round of the playoffs next Friday.