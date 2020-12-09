The Rock Creek boys' basketball team was able to stave off a tough contest from Abilene on the road Tuesday night, as the Mustangs held on to win 60-56.
Rock Creek's Dawson Zenger led the team with 29 points, while Mason Sturdy contributed 11 points of his own. Caden Vinduska also played a solid game, leading the Mustangs with 19 rebounds.
Rock Creek next travels to St. Marys next Tuesday to play the Bears.
The Rock Creek girls' basketball game against Abilene was canceled because of coronavirus issues on Abilene's team. The Rock Creek girls' team next plays Friday at Augusta High.
Marysville routs Valley Heights boys' basketball
The Valley Heights boys' basketball team suffered a rough loss Tuesday night, falling 60-35 to Marysville at home.
Marysville had three scorers reach double figures, while eight total players scored. Cameron Beardsley and Kadin Claycamp both reached double figures for the Mustangs, scoring 12 and 14 points, respectively.
Valley Heights' next game will come at home against Republic County on Friday.
Frankfort sweeps Day 1 of Wabaunsee Invitational
Both the Frankfort boys' and girls' basketball teams won their games on the opening day of the Wabaunsee Invitational on Tuesday.
The girls' team took down Northern Heights 45-41, coming back from a one-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Frankfort's Mariah Broxterman led the team with 16 points, while Aubrie Rose also contributed 12 points.
The team next plays Thursday in the second game of the tournament against host Wabaunsee.
The boys' team defeated Northern Heights in convincing fashion, taking home the win with a 60-32 effort.
The lead was set up by a dominant first quarter in which the Wildcats outscored their opponents 16-2. Gavin Cornelison led the team with 20 points in the game, while Samuel Gros contributed 12 points of his own.
The boys' team also plays Wabaunsee on Thursday.
Wamego goes 1-1 against Sabetha
The Wamego girls' and boys' basketball teams split their home games against Sabetha Tuesday, with the boys' team winning and the girls' team losing.
The boys' team dominated Sabetha 61-33. Tanner Hecht led the Red Raiders, scoring 19 points while also contributing five assists and four rebounds.
Burk Springer also performed well, scoring 13 points while also dishing out four assists and three steals.
The girls' team fell to Sabetha by a similar margin, losing the game 51-32.
Both teams host Atchison Friday.