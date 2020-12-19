The Rock Creek boys' and girls' basketball teams had little trouble with Wabaunsee Friday night, as both teams came away with wins at home. The girls' team won 53-29, while the boys' team won 74-66.
The girls' team allowed just one point in the first quarter and outscored Wabaunsee in every quarter except the fourth. Grace Gehl led the Mustangs with 19 points, while Kinley Ebert contributed 13 points.
No Wabaunsee player scored in double figures.
The boys' team played a closer game, as the score was tied at 52 points after the third quarter.
However, Rock Creek's Dawson Zenger proved to be too much for the Chargers as he continued on his scoring tear. The senior dropped 38 points to lead all scorers. Charlie Killingsworth also contributed 12 points for the Mustangs.
Wabaunsee had three players finish in double figures scoring. Brayden Meseke led the chargers with 21 points, while Tyler Lohmeyer and Cade Oliver both scored 16 points.
Rock Creek's teams next play Jan. 5 at Riley County. Wabaunsee's teams next play at home against St. Marys Jan. 8.
Frankfort girls' basketball falls to Doniphan West
The Frankfort girls' basketball team was unable to complete its comeback attempt against Doniphan West Friday night, falling 52-48.
The Wildcats scored just seven points in the first half, entering the break down 21-7. However, Frankfort rallied to score 20 points or more in both the third and fourth quarters to tighten the gap.
Mariah Broxterman led the Wildcats with 16 points, while Lydia Loiseau contributed 13 points. Frankfort's next game is Jan. 5 at Doniphan West.
Blue Valley-Randolph splits with Troy
The Blue Valley-Randolph boys' and girls' basketball teams went 1-1 against Troy on Friday, with the girls' team winning 51-46, while the boys' team fell 40-31.
The girls' team led at the end of every quarter during the game. Breeanna Young led the Rams with 17 points, while Ladry Zoeller contributed 16 points.
The boys' team was the opposite, as the Rams never led at the end of any quarter. Jeremiah Duncan led the team with 12 points.