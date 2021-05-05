Rock Creek baseball earned a pair of run-rule wins during its sweep of Wabaunsee.
Mason Sturdy finished 3-for-3 with an RBI while his brother, Logan, earned the win on the mound. Logan allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out seven batters.
Brooks Whaley finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Dawson Zenger went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Zac Becker finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Caden Vinduska and Ben Wick threw a combined six-inning shutout in the Mustangs’ (14-2) 10-0 Game 1 win.
Vinduska allowed no runs on three hits to go with four strikeouts in four innings. Wick pitched two no-hit innings while allowing a walk and a strikeout.
Whaley finished 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored. Ethan Burgess was 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, and Zac Becker finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Rock Creek will travel to Silver Creek at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Riley County sweeps St. Marys
Riley County baseball took both games from St. Marys during Tuesday’s doubleheader.
The Falcons (11-5, 6-4) won Game 2.
Keigan McNulty was the winning pitcher, and he, along with Avery Holle and PJ Vellenga, struck out 15 batters as a staff.
Kolton Payne went 2-for-3 at the plate, including his first home run of the season. He notched three RBIs and scored two runs, too.
McNulty finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Grayden Jackson was 2-for-2 with one RBI.
Riley County won Game 1, 13-2, behind three hits each from Nic Allen, Connor Holle and Avery Holle. Allen was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored; Connor was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored; and Avery was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Bryn Hopper was the winning pitcher. Trey Harmison, Jackson and Allen also pitched.
The Falcons will host Marysville on Friday and travel to Holton on Monday.
Rock Creek softball sweeps Wabaunsee
The Rock Creek softball team beat Wabaunsee in a pair of run-rule wins Tuesday.
Grace Gehl drove in six runs on three hits, including a home run that led the Mustangs to a 15-5 win during Game 2.
Rock Creek pulled away for good with seven runs in the second inning. Ali Jones and Lexi DeWeese hit two-run singles, and Gehl, Brooklynn McCormick and Sophia Haverkamp singled home one each.
Jones earned the win for Mustangs. The freshman allowed four hits and five runs over five innings, striking out four and issuing no walks.
The Mustangs (12-4) racked up 17 hits. Gehl, DeWeese, Haverkamp, Jones, McCormick, Jenna Weers and Brooklyn Goehring, each had multiple hits. DeWeese had a double with three RBIs and Jones went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Rock Creek used a 12-run fourth inning to earn a 12-0 win in Game 1.
Weers, Goerhing, Haverkamp, Gehl, Kyla McCormack and Josie McFall all plated runs in the inning. Gehl hit a home run and finished with three RBIs.
Haverkamp threw a three-hit shutout against the Chargers, which made the Mustangs’ 10 hits more than enough for the win.
Gehl, DeWeese, and Goehring each earned multiple hits.
Rock Creek will travel to Silver Lake at 4 p.m. Thursday.