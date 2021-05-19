The Rock Creek High baseball team avenged its 2019 state title game loss Monday, beating Sabetha 7-4 in the first round of regional play in St. George. The Mustangs (16-5) extended their lead to 7-3 with two insurance runs in the sixth inning.
Brooks Whaley, a 2019 all-state honoree, finished 2-for-2 at the plate with four runs scored and allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.
He earned the save.
Mason Sturdy, who joined Whaley on the all-state team two years ago, earned the win while going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Sturdy allowed three runs on five hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Mustangs lost to Sabetha, 10-4, in the 2019 state title game. Wednesday’s semifinal matchup against Silver Lake did not finish by press time.Nor did the regional’s other semifinal, which featured top-seeded Nemaha Central and Rossville.
The two semifinal winners squared off in the regional championship game at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a spot in the Class 3A state tournament on the line. Go to themercury.com for updated regional results.
◊◊◊
Wamego’s season ended with a 7-6 loss to Paola in the regional championship game on Tuesday.
With the Red Raiders leading 6-5 in the seventh, Paola infielder Dalton Picek hit a walk-off two-run home run off Wamego reliever Lean Jeanneret.
That ended Wamego’s late-game comeback bid that began an inning earlier. Trailing 5-1 in the sixth, the Red Raiders scored two runs on singles by designated hitter Hayden Nutsch and Grant Larson.
They continued that momentum in the top of the seventh, when they added two runs on a double from Hayden Oviatt, who later scored on a throwing error.
Oviatt, Larson and Nutsch finished with one hit each, all of which drove in runs. Coyler Brummett finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Wamego starter James DeRouchey earned a no-decision after allowing five runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks. DeRouchey struck out four batter while walking two.
The Red Raiders began Tuesday with a 6-2 win over Chanute in which they overcame three errors.
Wamego scored all six of its runs in the first three innings. They scored three in second, when they stole four bases.
Aaron Matthews, Ryan Erikson and Isaak Meyer had RBI singles in the inning. Larson, Meyer and Dawson Tajchman finished with two hits apiece.
Erikson also pitched a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks. He struck out six. Wamego finished the season 14-8.
◊◊◊
The Riley County baseball team went one and done in its regional in St. George on Monday.
Facing Rossville in the regional’s 4/5 matchup, the Falcons lost 12-3 to bring their season to a close. Connor Holle took the loss on the mound, but he went 2-for-3 at the plate. His brother, Avery Holle, scored two of the team’s three runs. Trey Harmison went 1-for-3.
The Falcons ended their season with a 13-6 overall record.
“This was a special group of eight seniors,” Riley County head coach Weston Steiner said. “They did a tremendous amount for Riley County baseball and it was an honor to coach them.
“Tough loss, but proud of the guys and (we) will have no troubles reflecting back on many, many good memories.”
The Riley County softball team also had a short stay in its regional, falling in the first round to top-seeded Nemaha Central, 8-3, in Rossville on Monday. The Falcons finished the 2021 season with an 8-12 record.
◊◊◊
The Wabaunsee High softball team’s season wrapped up Tuesday in Wathena, as it lost its regional semifinal matchup, 5-2, to Troy. Wabaunsee moved into the semifinals after a Round 1 win over the hosts from Riverside High on Monday. The Chargers emerged with a 5-4 victory on the road.
Wabaunsee ended this year with an overall record of 11-11.
The Chargers’ baseball team, despite entering their regional just 1-19 — and on a 19-game skid after winning its opener — this year, didn’t let that affect them in their play-in game Monday in Lyndon.
The Chargers (2-20) walloped Burlingame, 24-1, in three innings because of the mercy rule. The Chargers couldn’t carry that momentum into its 9-5 loss against Mission Valley, though.