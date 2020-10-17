Riley County moved to 5-1 on the season without much trouble as the Falcons crushed Concordia 44-23 on the road Friday night.
Nic Allen once again had a monster game for the Falcons, rolling for 247 rushing yards and two scores in the game. Conner Holle held his own through the air, completing 4-of-7 passing attempts for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Trey Harmison was Riley County’s leading scorer on the night, running for three touchdowns as well as 116 yards.
Riley County concludes its regular season next Friday when it hosts Marysville.
Holton snaps Rock Creek streak
Rock Creek saw its four-game winning streak broken Friday night in a 41-21 loss to Holton on the road.
Holton opened on a 34-0 run to put the game to bed before Rock Creek’s potent offense woke up. The Mustangs gave up 390 yards on the night, with 385 of those yards coming on the ground.
Rock Creek quarterback Charlie Killingsworth was the team’s offensive standout, passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns. However, he only completed 12 of his 28 passes and threw two interceptions.
The Mustangs, now 4-2, wrap up their season next Friday against Royal Valley at home.
Valley Heights rolls Jackson Heights
With the exception of its loss to Centralia, Valley Heights’ offense has been a juggernaut in 2020.
The Mustangs once again demolished an opponent, this time winning 56-15 on the road over Jackson Heights. Valley Heights now is 6-1 on the season.
Trenton L’Ecuyer starred for the Mustangs, rushing for 199 yards and three scores. Valley Heights ran for 397 yards in the game.
The team’s final regular-season game is next Friday against Northern Heights on the road.
Wabaunsee
crushes Horton
Wabaunsee snapped a three-game skid on Friday night in blowout fashion, defeating Horton 59-8 at home to improve to 3-4 on the season.
Quarterback Cade Oliver lit up the stat sheet, completing 10 of his 15 passing attempts for 224 yards and four touchdowns.
Eli Oliver also starred on both offense and defense. Oliver caught three passes for 32 yards while also recording five tackles and returning an interception for a touchdown.
Wabaunsee had four interceptions in the game.
The Chargers conclude their regular season next Friday on the road at Centralia.
Blue Valley-
Randolph
struggles with Onaga
Blue Valley-Randolph’s struggles continued Friday night on the road against Onaga, as the Rams lost 64-0. Blue Valley now is 0-4 on the season.
The game marked the third time this season the Rams have been shut out in a game. The team has yet to allow less than 46 points in a game.
Blue Valley will conclude its regular season on the road against Lakeside-Downs next Friday.