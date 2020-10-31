When in doubt, give the ball to Nic Allen. That’s all Riley County had to do Friday night, as the Falcons opened the first round of the Class 3A playoffs with a convincing 55-16 victory over Smoky Valley.
Allen needed only seven carries on the night to rush for 170 yards and four touchdowns. While his efforts would have been enough on their own to secure the victory, two other offensive players also had standout nights for the top-seeded Falcons.
Quarterback Conner Holle had a stellar evening, completing seven of his nine passing attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns and five of the completions went to wide receiver Trey Harmison, who had 126 receiving yards to go along with his two scores.
Riley County (7-1) moves on to face the No. 2 seed in its sectional, Scott Community (6-3). The Falcons will host the game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wabaunsee makes history
For the first time since 1983, Wabaunsee won a playoff game.
The No. 5 seed Chargers pulled off the upset of No. 4 Pleasanton Thursday in a thoroughly convincing manner, thrashing their opponent 62-18 in a Class 1A matchup. It is just the second playoff win in school history.
Wabaunsee quarterback Cade Oliver was dominant, throwing for 287 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-17 passing. He also ran for a score.
Running back Derek Wallin also was a threat each time he touched the ball, rushing for 55 yards and four touchdowns on four carries. Tyler Lohmeyer led Wabaunsee’s receiver corps in touchdowns with two, while fellow receiver Dawson Schultz tallied four catches for 92 yards.
Wabaunsee (4-5) will travel to No. 1 seed Centralia (8-1) on Friday for its next game. Centralia beat Wabaunsee 60-20 on Oct. 23.
Frankfort thrashes Downs-Lakeside
Frankfort moved into the second round of the playoffs easily with a 60-14 win over Downs-Lakeside on Thursday.
Quarterback Gavin Cornelison did it all for the Wildcats. He passed for 159 yards and two touchdowns while completing six of his seven passing attempts. He also rushed 15 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back Caden Dalinghaus was a force as well, rushing for 77 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries.
Frankfort (5-1), the No. 2 seed in its sectional, face No. 1 Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Blue Valley-Randolph falls in extra game
Blue Valley-Randolph fell to Pike Valley, 54-6, on Friday in a game played outside of the playoffs. With the loss, the Rams finish 0-6 on the season.