Frankfort High’s boys team will play for a spot in the Class 1A, Division I state tournament.
Frankfort, the No. 2 seed in its region, beat Troy 56-42 in a sub-state semifinal Friday in Centralia.
Sixth-seeded Troy punched its ticket to the semis with a 65-57 upset of third-seeded Jackson Heights last week.
But the Wildcats (15-5) were too tough Friday.
Even so, the Trojans (9-12) led 14-13 after the opening period. Frankfort rallied to take a 24-21 advantage into the break.
Frankfort will face either top-seeded Clifton-Clyde or fourth-seeded Centralia in the sub-state final.
Jessi Brummett scored 14 points to lead Riley County’s girls to a 31-19 win over Rock Creek in Thursday’s sub-state semifinal game in Council Grove.
Rock Creek beat Riley County 46-37 on Jan. 26, but the Falcons turned the latter two meetings into defensive standoffs. Their tenacity paid off with a 27-25 win Feb. 5 in addition to Thursday’s victory.
Riley County (16-4) will play fourth-seeded Silver Lake (8-10), which upset top-seeded Osage City on Thursday, in the sub-state championship game that starts 2 p.m. Saturday.
The game will be played in Council Grove.
Rock Creek finished the season 16-5.
Valley Heights boys lose in sub-state semis
The Valley Heights boys’ season ended with a 53-33 loss to Valley Falls in the sub-state semifinals.
Top-seeded Valley Falls (15-4) led 14-6 after one quarter and 43-28 after three.
Valley Heights finished the season 8-11.
Doniphan West girls edge Frankfort at sub-state
The Frankfort girls’ season ended with a 57-55 loss to Doniphan West in a top-10 matchup in Thursday’s sub-state semifinal in Centralia.
Frankfort led 20-13 in the second quarter, but the Mustangs finished the half on a 19-8 run to take a 32-28 lead into halftime. Frakfort led 44-41 in the fourth, but Doniphan West closed strong.
The Wildcats finished the season 16-4, with two losses coming to the Mustangs. They also finished the season ranked fourth in Class 1A, Division I.
Hanover eliminates Blue Valley girls
The Blue Valley-Randolph girls’ season ended with a 72-38 loss to Hanover in Thursday’s sub-state semifinal.
Hanover led 14-6 after the first quarter, and by the end of the third, that lead ballooned to 63-31.
The Rams finished the season 5-14.