If there was any question on whether Riley County will take a step back these season after two years of deep playoff runs, those questions were answered Friday night.
The Falcons opened their season with a 47-8 win over St. Marys. Riley County didn't allow the Bears to score until the fourth quarter.
Running back Nic Allen lead the Falcons' effort with 145 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also had two catches for 12 yards.
Wide receiver Trey Harmison was effective both on the ground and through the air, running for 84 yards and two touchdowns while catching four passes for 95 yards and one touchdown.
Quarterback Connor Holle completed seven passes on 11 attempts for 112 yards and one touchdown. Holle also had two runs for 14 yards.
Defensively, the Falcons only allowed 38 total yards and intercepted one pass. They will play Minneapolis this Friday for their home opener.
Frankfort falls to Washington County
Despite a strong offensive effort, Frankfort dropped its season opener to Washington County 44-36.
The Wildcats opened the game's scoring with an Ethan Armstrong touchdown run but then surrendered three straight touchdowns, two of which came on plays of 50-plus yards. Frankfort was never able to retake the lead for the remainder of the game.
Frankfort quarterback Gavin Cornelison completed 12 of his 21 passing attempts, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 62 yards and a score.
Running back Ethan Armstrong rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four catches for 12 yards and returned a kick for a touchdown, finishing the game with 106 kick return cards.
Caden Dalinghaus was the team's leading receiver with three catches for 76 yards, while Aiden Gerstner caught three passes for 60 yards and a score.
The Wildcats allowed 285 rushing yards during the game.
Frankfort will
Mission Valley edges out Wabaunsee
Wabaunsee came within a score of picking up its first win of the season in week one. Instead, the Chargers dropped to 0-1 on the season after losing to Mission Valley 37-30.
The lead shifted throughout the game, but Mission Valley was able to solidify its lead with two straight scores in the second half to jump out in front 37-23. The lead proved insurmountable for Wabaunsee.
The Chargers were led by a massive game from wide receiver Tyler Lohmeyer, who caught eight passes for 184 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Cade Oliver completed 16 of 26 passing attempts for 303 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.
Wabaunsee struggled on the ground, only rushing for 30 total yards.
Wabaunsee will play Uniontown at home Friday.
Valley Heights defeats Marysville
Valley Heights started its season 1-0 with a 32-12 win over Marysville.
As a team, the Mustangs rushed for 316 yards and three touchdowns. They also passed for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Valley Heights will host Jefferson Co. North Friday.
Rock Creek and Blue Valley-Randolph had their season openers canceled due to the coronavirus.