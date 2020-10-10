Riley County only needed two quarters to dispatch Council Grove at home Friday night.
The Falcons crushed their opponent 61-6 in a game called at half. Riley County racked up 471 total yards in first half and forced three turnovers.
Quarterback Conner Holle was dominant for Riley County, throwing for 205 yards on 6-of-10 completions and five touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown.
Nic Allen also had another big game, rushing for 100 yards on 10 attempts while scoring two touchdowns. Riley County did not allow Council Grove to complete a third-down conversion.
The Falcons now are 4-1 on the season heading into next Friday's road trip to Concordia.
Valley Heights demolishes Troy
Valley Heights had its best offensive performance of the year Friday night at home against Troy, winning a lopsided contest 80-7. The Mustangs didn't allow Troy to score until the fourth quarter and limited the Trojans to 98 total yards of offense on the night.
Valley Heights is 5-1 on the season heading into next Friday's game at Jackson Heights.
Wabaunsee loses to Jefferson Co. North
After starting off well, Wabaunsee has fallen into a slump.
The winning drought extended through Friday as the Chargers fell 38-20 on the road to Jefferson Co. North. Wabaunsee now is 2-4 on the season.
Quarterback Cade Oliver completed 16 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown during the game, while Dawson Schultz had six catches for 167 receiving yards and a score. Schultz also had 112 return yards, including a 95-yard kickoff return for a score.
Tyler Lohmeyer led the team with 14 tackles, while Zach Frank returned an interception 14 yards for a touchdown.
The Chargers host Horton next Friday.
Blue Valley-Randolph makes progress in loss to Wetmore
While Blue Valley-Randolph fell to 0-3, the Rams appeared to make progress Friday night.
Blue Valley scored its first points of the season in a 68-32 loss to Wetmore on Friday. The Rams were shut out in their first two games by Frankfort and Atwood-Rawlins Co.
Blue Valley will travel for its next game to Onaga.