The Valley Heights girls' basketball team barely had to break a sweat beating Linn on Tuesday.
The Mustangs obliterated the Bulldogs, winning 64-18 at home.
Valley Heights (11-1) had more points at the end of the first quarter (24) than Linn had the entire contest. It was even more lopsided at halftime, as the Chargers held a 50-12 lead. Valley Heights was even better in the third quarter, holding Linn scoreless. In the final quarter, the Bulldogs finally outscored the Chargers — albeit it only 10-8.
Valley Heights, the No. 3 team in Class 2A in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association poll, had a pair of double-digit scorers powering its offense Tuesday: Emma Toerber finished with 18 points, one ahead of Emma Yungeberg's 17.
Valley Heights' next game will be a highly anticipated matchup, as it takes on Frankfort — the Wildcats are 13-2 this season and ranked No. 3 Class 1A Division I — on Thursday. It will be the second matchup between the two this year. Frankfort won the first matchup, 37-34, on Jan. 21 — Valley Heights' only loss this season.
Riley County splits with Concordia
At halftime of the Tuesday's boys' basketball game between Riley County and Concordia, neither team had been able to pull away, as they headed into the locker room knotted at 24.
The Panthers were slightly better in the second half, however, emerging with a 56-48 victory on the road.
Concordia nearly doubled up Riley County in the third quarter, outscoring the hosts 13-7. The Falcons were far better in the fourth period, scoring 17 points. The problem is, the Panthers had 19 in the final period.
Keigan McNulty was the lone Riley County player with a double-figure point total, finishing with 12.
Unlike the boys' team, Riley County's girls' squad had no issues Tuesday, rolling past Concordia 71-19. The girls' team improved to 10-4 this season, while Concordia dropped to 5-8.
Rock Creek goes 1-1 versus Marysville
Marysville's boys' basketball team pulled off a stunner Tuesday, upsetting Rock Creek, 51-47, at home.
The Mustangs, who entered on an 11-game win streak and ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, had issues pulling ahead in the contest. Rock Creek trailed 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, and 29-26 at the half. It was down by one point, 37-36, entering the fourth period.
But the Bulldogs won the final period 14-11 to upend the favored Mustangs (13-2).
Rock Creek lost despite another stellar outing from Dawson Zenger, who scored a game-high 28 points — more than double the next-closest player Tuesday. He had little help otherwise, though, as no other Rock Creek player managed more than seven points.
Marysville upped its record to 11-3 with the win.
There was less drama for Rock Creek's girls' team, which topped Marysville 47-31. The Mustangs led at the end of every quarter; the Bulldogs never broke into double figures in any period.
Rock Creek (11-4) had two players with 10-plus points: Evie Gill (a game-high 18) and Grace Gehl (10).