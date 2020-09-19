Charlie Killingsworth continued to put up stunning numbers on Friday, leading Rock Creek to a 36-12 win over Marysville for the team's first win of the season.
The quarterback threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-40 passing. He also ran for 78 yards and three scores.
The Mustangs limited Marysville to 218 total yards while forcing two turnovers. Rock Creek plays at Hiawatha next Friday.
Riley County falls to Silver Lake on a late touchdown
Riley County suffered a heart breaking loss 29-28 to Silver Lake Friday night, losing on a Silver Lake score and two-point conversion late in the game.
Falcons quarterback Connor Holle completed eight of his 16 passing attempts for 134 yards and a touchdown while also throwing two interceptions. Running back Nic Allen led the team offensively as he rushed for 165 yards and three scores.
Riley County only allowed 234 total yards and forced two turnovers. The Falcons play at Clay Center next Friday.
Valley Heights scorches Horton
1A No. 2 Valley Heights continuted its impressive start to the season, crushing Horton 60-8 on the road.
The Mustangs, now 3-0, have outscored their opponents 136-38 so far this season. They have yet to score below 30 points.
Valley Heights takes on 1A No. 3 Centralia next Friday at home.
Wabaunsee picks up win No. 2 on season with victory over Troy
Wabaunsee football is off to its best start since Jess Rutledge took over as head coach following a 37-13 over Troy on Friday.
Quarterback Cade Oliver was dominant, completing nine of his 16 passing attempts for 166 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 45 yards and a score.
Dawson Schultz caught four passes for 75 yards and a touchdown while also recording seven tackles. Aiden Boeckman ran the ball eight times for 60 yards and a touchdown while recording six tackles, one tackle-for-loss and half a sack.
Brayden Meseke was a jack of all trades, catching a 20-yard touchdown pass, intercepting a pass and also going 5-5 on extra point attempts.
Wabaunsee faces Jackson Heights at home next Friday.
Frankfort demolishes Onaga
Frankfort picked up its second win of the season Friday, handling Onaga 62-12 on the road.
The Wildcats had three rushers run for over 100 yards. Gavin Cornelison led the team with 173 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Armstrong ran for 109 yards and three scores, while Caden Dalinghaus ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Aiden Gerstner also had a good game on the ground, rushing for 72 yards and a score. Defensively, Frankfort allowed just 206 total yards while forcing two turnovers.
Frankfort will travel to Blue Valley-Randolph next Friday. The game will be Blue Valley's first of the season, as the Rams had to cancel their first three games due to a positive coronavirus case on the team prior to the season's start.