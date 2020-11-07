There wasn't much defense on either side of Friday night's regional matchup between Frankfort and Beloit St. Johns-Tipton. However, when it needed stops, the Wildcats came up with just enough of them to pull off a 54-43 win to advance to the sectional round of the playoffs.
The teams combined for 845 total yards of offense and 48 first downs. The large majority of both teams' offense came on the ground. But for Frankfort, the difference was through the air.
Quarterback Gavin Cornelison completed six of his nine passing attempts for 151 yards and two touchdowns to no interceptions. By comparison, Beloit St. Johns-Tipton was just 3-10 passing with no touchdowns.
Cornelison was also fantastic on the ground, rushing 21 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Armstrong also had a strong running game, rushing 16 times for 83 yards and two scores.
No. 5 Frankfort (6-1) will move on to face No. 4 Lebo (10-0) next Friday at home with a spot in the 8-Man Division II sub-state round on the line.
Wabaunsee falls to Centralia
Wabaunsee's history-making season came to an end Friday night at the hands of No. 2 Centralia, as the Chargers fell 52-6.
The season saw Wabaunsee (4-6) win its first playoff game since 1983 and only its second playoff game ever. The four wins were also the most the team has had under under head coach Jess Rutledge.