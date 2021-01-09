The Frankfort High girls' basketball team slid past Hanover Friday night, winning 51-44.
After limiting Hanover to just 15 first-half points, the Wildcats had to hang on, as their opponent scored 19 points in the fourth quarter alone compared to 11 points on the Frankfort side.
However, Frankfort put together a complete effort throughout the game, scoring at least 11 points in every quarter. Mariah Broxterman led the team with 16 points, while Lydia Loiseau scored 11 of her own.
Frankfort travels to Wetmore Tuesday for its next game.
Wetmore sweeps Blue Valley-Randolph
The Blue Valley-Randolph boys' and girls' basketball teams struggled Friday night against Wetmore, as both Rams teams lost.
The boys' team fell 51-43 after keeping close with Wetmore for much of the game. However, Wetmore outscored the Rams 19-8 in the final quarter of play to pull away.
The girls' game followed a similar pattern. Despite being outscored 10-2 in the first quarter, Blue Valley pulled back to within four points by halftime. After hanging around for one more quarter, the Rams fell back, dropping the fourth quarter by a 13-2 margin. The game finished with Wetmore on top, 41-24.
Blue Valley's next games are Tuesday, when the teams will host Linn.