The Frankfort boys’ golf team is the best in its division for the second time in three years. The Wildcats captured the Class 1A state championship Monday at Emporia Municipal Golf Course in Emporia.
Frankfort posted a combined score of 347 on Day 1. And that was all the Wildcats needed; inclement weather canceled the second and final round of the tournament, scheduled for Tuesday. Frankfort finished 11 strokes ahead of the runner-up, Osborne High, which shot a 358.
Senior Aiden Gerstner led the way for the Wildcats, shooting an 8-over par 79. That was good enough for second place on the individual leaderboard, just one stroke Centralia senior Trent Mars, who earned medalist honors with his 7-over 78.
Frankfort had one other player finished in the top 10: senior Gavin Cornelison placed eight with a 14-over 85. The Wildcats’ other scores included Joey Hardwick (90), Sebastian Thored (93), Grady Fox (103) and Rece Kenworthy (128).
The Wildcats also won the Class 1A title in 2019, the last time the tournament was held. The coronavirus pandemic wiped away all spring sports last year. It’s the third boys’ golf state championship in school history. The Wildcats won the sand greens 2-Man championship in 1977.
Wamego takes 2nd in 4A
The Wamego boys’ golf team captured runner-up honors in the Class 4A championship, which was held Monday and Tuesday at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.
The Red Raiders combined to shoot 642 for the two-day event. They finished 32 strokes behind the winner, Wellington, which posted a 610.
Wamego trailed Wellington by only six strokes after the first round, posting a 319 to the Crusaders’ 313. But Wellington turned on the jets Tuesday, shooting a 297, compared to Wamego’s 323. The Red Raiders’ Round 2 score still was the third-best among the six teams that made the cut, just one shot behind Bishop Miege’s 322.
Junior Dylan Tyner’s was Wamego’s best finisher, tying for fourth (alongside Winfield’s Jacob George) at 9-over. Senior Levi Long finished in a three-way tie for eighth — — at 17-over.
Jackson White shot a 167, one stroke ahead of teammate Bennett Schoenbeck (168); Kaleb Winter finished at 171 for the tournament. Jared Sramek shot a 182 for the Red Raiders.
Riley County places 4th
The Riley County boys’ golf team’s stranglehold at the Sand Greens state championship is over. The Falcons, which won the last two (2018 and 2019) Sand Greens titles, finished fourth in the four-team field at this year’s event, which was held Monday at Tipton Oaks Golf Course in Tipton.
Riley County shot a combined 396, trailing second-place St. John’s of Beloit (365) and third-place Tipton Catholic (365). Lakeside-Downs dominated the event, posting a 303 to win by 62 strokes.
Freshman Thalia Hoyos was Riley County’s low scorer, carding a 91 to finish 12th. Treston Ricker shot a 96, followed by Hayden Smith’s 98. Ethan Shanahan posted a score of 111, while Jordan Stedman shot a 138.
Lakeside Down’s Kylan Cunningham finished atop the individual leaderboard with a 3-over 73. He edged two teammates: Terin Winkel (4-over 74; second) and Cooper Brown (5-over 75; tie for third).