Blue Valley-Randolph and Axtell’s girls’ basketball teams literally played to keep their seasons alive Thursday. Facing off in a sub-state contest in Randolph, the two teams traded the lead in the first two quarters. And they were tied heading into the fourth.
But the Lady Rams were far better in the final period, pulling away to win 53-44.
“This was a hard-fought battle by both teams,” Blue Valley head coach Matt Schreiber said.
Axtell led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter. Blue Valley (5-13) rallied to take a 24-21 advantage into the break. But the Eagles outscored the Lady Rams 12-9 in the third frame to knot the game at 33-all as the teams opened the final quarter.
The duo of Breanna Young and Landry Zoeller refused to let Blue Valley’s season end, though.
The pair combined to score 16 — eight apiece — of the Lady Rams’ 20 points in the fourth quarter. That, paired with a defense that limited the Eagles (3-16) to nine points, helped the hosts pull away for a nine-point victory.
Young and Zoeller doubled as the game’s top two scorers. Young had 24 points while Zoller had 17.
Axtell also had two double-digit scorers: Halie Schmitz (16 points) and Taylor Broxterman.
Thursday’s win sealed a spot for the Lady Rams in a sub-state semifinal, which will be held in Axtell next week.
Blue Valley will face top-seeded Hanover — the Wildcats had a bye in the first round of sub state — at 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Lady Rams will try to have better luck in their second crack at the Wildcats (13-6) this season. Hanover rolled to a 61-41 win at home over Blue Valley on Dec. 15.
No. 3 Valley Heights girls’ team romps past Rossville
The Valley Heights girls’ basketball team ended the regular season on a strong note Thursday, easing past Rossville 57-34 at home.
The Mustangs, who entered the week as the No. 3 team in Class 2A in the final Kansas Basketball Coaches Association poll, only led by six points (13-7) at the end of the first quarter.
It wouldn’t stay that close, though.
Valley Heights (17-1) outscored Rossville 13-4 in the second quarter to take a 26-11 edge into intermission. The Bulldogs (5-13) made it more competitive in the third period, scoring 13 points; problem is, the hosts scored 16 in that quarter to head into the fourth ahead 42-24.
Valley Heights won the final period as well — scoring 15 points to Rossville’s 10 — to put the finishing touches on the 23-point victory.
The Mustangs had three players score in double figures: Emma Yungeberg (a game-high 18), Delana Murk (12) and Cat Toerber (11). Emma Toerber had eight points.
Kade Perine led the Bulldogs with 10 points.
The Mustangs closed the regular season on an 11-game win streak. They now turns their attention to sub-state action. Valley Heights will serve as a host school for boys’ and girls’ sub-state games.
The girls’ team, which boasts the No. 1 seed in its sub-state tournament, will welcome Republic County to town for a matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Mustangs won the only meeting between the two teams this season, 51-26, at home Dec. 11.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to Friday’s semifinals, facing either Maur Hill-Mount Academy or Horton High at 8 p.m.
Rock Creek boys crush Chapman
On paper, Rock Creek — the No. 4 team in Class 3A in the last KBCA rankings of the season — versus Chapman was a mismatch.
On the court, it was a mistmatch, too.
The Mustangs battered the Fighting Irish at home Thursday, winning 71-41.
It was 23-7 after one quarter in Rock Creek’s (18-2) favor, and by the half, the hosts had extended their advantage to 35-16. Chapman scored more points in the third quarter alone (18) than the first two periods combined. But the Fighting Irish’s (3-14) defense gave up 21 points in the third, giving the Mustangs a 56-34 lead going into the final period.
There was no drama there, as Rock Creek outscored the visitors 15-7 to cap the 30-point win.
Rock Creek star Dawson Zenger had another epic scoring performance — he nearly outscore Chapman on his own. Instead, he “settled” for 38, three poitns short of the Fighting Irish’s total. Charlie Killingsworth added 12 for the Mustangs.
Rock Creek will enter sub state white hot. The Mustangs have won 16 of their past 17 games; their only loss in that span came on the road to Marysville. Rock Creek lost by four, 51-47, on Feb. 9. Marysville enters sub state on a 10-game winning streak.
As the top seed in its sub state, Rock Creek will host its first-round matchup, as Rossville comes to town at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner earns a spot in the semifinals, facing either Riley County or Santa Fe Trail.
Rock Creek girls’ squad nearly doubles up Chapman
Rock Creek’s girls’ team showed no signs of let up in its regular-season finale on Thursday, overwhelming Chapman 55-28.
The game never was in question. The Mustangs led 12-3 after one quarter. They went on to outscore the Fighting Irish in every quarter: 11-9 in the second, 18-11 in the third and 14-5 in the fourth.
It was a balanced effort offensively for Rock Creek (16-4), with three players posting double-figure point totals, led by Grace Gehl’s 15. Lexi DeWeese and Lauren Gill had 10 points apiece.
Chapman (1-16) ended the regular season with only one win.
Rock Creek’s next game will come in sub-state action. The No. 2 seed in its sub state, Rock Creek hosts No. 7 seed Rossville at 7 p.m. Monday.
The two teams have played twice recently, with the Mustangs winning both matchups with the Bulldogs (5-13)
Rock Creek won 49-37 at home on Feb. 20 before going on the road and topping Rossville 39-35 on Tuesday.
The Round 3 victor clinches a spot in the sub-state semifinals, opposite either Riley County or St. Marys.
Riley County boys’ team falls to St. Marys
Riley County’s boys’ basketball team came just short at home Thursday against St. Marys.
The Falcons trailed by just one point (15-14) at the end of the first quarter. The Bears pulled away in the second quarter, trotting into the locker room with a 34-23 halftime lead.
But Riley County (8-9) wouldn’t go away, outscoring the visitors 16-11 in the third period to move within six (45-39) with one quarter to play.
The teams played to a draw in the final period, however, as each scored 12 points. That was enough for St. Marys (17-3) to leave with an eight-point victory in hand.
Avery Holle led the Falcons in scoring with 12 points. Connor Holle was next with 11 points, followed by Trey Harmison (nine) and Nicholas Wagner (eight).
The Bears’ Keller Hurla led all scorers, pouring in 27 points.
With its regular season over, Riley County heads into sub state as the five-seed.
It travels to Carbondale to take on fourth-seeded Sante Fe Trail at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The winner will take on either Rock Creek or Rossville.