Riley County's Landree Jackson swings at a pitch during a home game versus Marysville on May 5. The Falcons ended their season with a loss to Beloit in the 3A regional semifinal. 

Riley County softball saw their season come to a close Wednesday evening in Concordia, falling to top-seeded Beloit in the 3A regional semifinal after topping Plainville/Stockton in the opening round. 

The fourth-seeded Falcons (8-12) managed to dispatch No. 5 seed Plainville/Stockton (6-15) 12-2 in five innings after a six-run first inning. 

