Riley County softball saw their season come to a close Wednesday evening in Concordia, falling to top-seeded Beloit in the 3A regional semifinal after topping Plainville/Stockton in the opening round.
The fourth-seeded Falcons (8-12) managed to dispatch No. 5 seed Plainville/Stockton (6-15) 12-2 in five innings after a six-run first inning.
C.J. Rignell and Gracie Scofield both cross on passed balls and Addy Zeller doubled home Emersyn Colby and Taryn Shepard. Landree Jackson flew out to centerfield, scoring Mara Schardein and Addy Moore grounded out to third, allowing Madden Watts to score.
They added three more runs in the bottom of the third and responded to two Plainville runs in the top of the fourth with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and the game-ending run in the bottom of the fifth.
In the third, Jackson scored on a passed ball and a double from Scofield scored Rignell and Hailee Root and in the fourth, a ground out from Moore scored Watts and a single from Root scored Jackson.
Zeller got the start on the found and allowed two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts.
Rignell led the team with three hits and was a home run shy of the cycle.
Zeller and Mara Schardein each had two hits, including two double for Zeller and one for Schardein. Scofield and Jackson also doubled in the game.
Offense did not come as easy versus No. 1 Beloit as the Falcons fell 5-2 after being held to just four hits.
The Trojans (17-3) got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the first on a passed ball and two more in the bottom of the second, both of which came on an error.
The Falcons got their only two runs across in the top of the fourth after a ground out by Emma Schurle scored Shepard and Schardein scored on a Beloit error.
Beloit added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a fly ball to left field and an error.
Zeller earned the loss, despite the fact that only two of the five runs scored were earned. She allowed six hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Shepard, Rignell, Jackson and Zeller had the Falcons four hits, all of which were singles. Shepard had two stolen bases and Schardein had one.
Riley County baseball falls to top-seeded Sabetha
The eighth-seeded Falcons (1-20) ended their season with a 12-2 loss to Sabetha (19-4) in the 3A regional in Seneca.
The Blue Jays opened the game with four runs in the top of the first and one run each in the second, third and fourth innings. They closed the game out with five runs in the top of the fifth.
The Falcons two runs came in the bottom of the third. Eli Harmison scored on a bases-loaded walk of Rielyn Woodward. Then Brett Hopper scored from third on a wild pitch.
Harmison and Kaden Root combined on the mound, allowing 12 runs on 15 hits and five walks with one strikeout.
The Falcons were held without a hit, but did reach base nine times on walks.
Wabaunsee baseball loses to Troy
Sixth-seeded Wabaunsee baseball saw its season end with a walk-off 7-6 loss to No. 3 seed Troy Tuesday in the 2-1A regional in Leavenworth.
Wabaunsee (5-14) got on top early with a single from Alex Beggs that scored David Webb in the top of the first.
After a quiet three innings, the Trojans tied things up with a score on a passed ball and then took the lead on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the fourth.
Wabaunsee retook the lead 4-2 in the top of the fifth after loading the bases and taking advantage of an error that scored Miguel Hernandez. Then a fly ball from Isaac Meyer scored Webb and Caden Frank after another error.
The Chargers added two more runs in the inning, scoring on a single from Jude Meseke that scored Bryton Reves and a single from Hernandez that scored Wyatt Gehrt putting Wabaunsee up 6-2.
Troy (15-6) cut the Wabaunsee lead to three in the bottom of the sixth on a wild pitch and then rallied in a three-run bottom of the seventh that ended with a balk that tied the game at 6.
After going down in order in the top of the eighth, Wabaunsee saw the game slip away with a line-drive single to left field that brought home the game-ending run.
Reves got the start and went five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on a hit and three walks with nine strikeouts.
The Chargers were held to seven hits, two of which were Webb's.
Wabaunsee softball wins play-in game, loses to St. Marys
The eighth-seeded Wabaunsee softball team fought past No. 9 Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley in the play-in game before falling to No. 1 St. Marys in the 2-1A regional in Alma.
In the first game, Wabaunsee (5-15) won 9-4 after jumping out to a 3-0 lead after the first two innings.
Sadie Hartwich scored on a steal on home and Annie Wright scored on a error in the bottom of the first and Hartwich singled home Rylee White in the second.
The Trojans (3-16) scored a run on an error in the top of the third, but the Chargers responded in the bottom of the fourth with a run on a single from Paxton Meyer that scored Meredith Denton.
Marais des Cygnes Valley got their final three runs in the top of the fifth on a double and an error.
Wabaunsee added three runs in the bottom of the inning on a single from Izzy Wright, an error that scored White and an Annie Wright single that scored Izzy, pushing the Charger lead to 8-4.
Wabaunsee added one last run in the bottom of the sixth with a single from Annie Wright that scored Kendra Conrad.
Ava Meinhardt got the start on the mound and allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
Annie Wright led the team with three hits followed by two each for Hartwich, Meyer and Conrad.
In the second game, the Chargers ended their season with a 5-1 loss to St. Marys (18-5).
St. Marys jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first after a single and a two-run home run.
The Bears added another run in the bottom of the third on an error.
In the top of the sixth, Wabaunsee got their lone run on a fly out to centerfield by Annie Wright that scored Izzy Wright.
St. Marys added the fifth and final run on an error in the bottom of the sixth.
Meinhardt allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Meyer had two of Wabaunsee's three hits in the game, one of which was a double.
Blue Valley wins play-in game, falls to Onaga
Blue Valley-Randolph knocked out Horton in the play-in game before falling to top-seeded Onaga in the 2-1A regional in Onaga.
The eighth-seeded Rams (4-15) won 6-5 after grabbing a 1-0 lead over No. 9 Horton in the bottom of the third. A fly-out by Brayden Innes allowed Trace Sump to tag up and score from third.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Horton tied things up at 1 in the top of the fifth after an error.
The Rams jumped back ahead in the bottom of the fifth on a single from Innes that brought Landon Schreiber home.
A three-run top of the sixth put the Chargers ahead 4-2.
Blue Valley got back within a run on bases loaded walk in the bottom of the fifth and then jumped back ahead on a single from Schreiber that scored Brock Burgman and Dakota Krause.
They added a final run on a fly-out by Lincoln Schmitz that scored Trace Sump, putting the Rams up 6-4.
Horton attempted a rally in the top of the seventh, but only got across a run on a ground out to shortstop before the Rams were able to record the final out.
Trace Sump, Schreiber, Schmitz and Landon Sump combined for the win, allowing five runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Six different Rams recorded a hit, including doubles for Krause and Trace Sump.
In the second game, Blue Valley lost 15-0 in three innings. After a scoreless first inning, Onaga (15-3) scored 14 runs in the second inning before ending things with a one-run shot over the left field fence in the bottom of the third.
Brayden Weeks, Trace Sump, Schreiber and Landon Sump allowed 15 runs (13 earned) on 10 hits and five walks with five strikeouts.
The Rams were held to two hits, one each for Schmitz and Innes.