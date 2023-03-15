With the close of the 2022-23 high school basketball season, leagues around the state are in the process of honoring their best performers.
Players from all eight area schools have received honors from their respective leagues.
The Manhattan High boys — whose campaign came to an end last Wednesday with a 44-39 overtime loss to Blue Valley North in the first round of the 6A state tournament — had three players end up on the All-Centennial League lists.
Senior Jack Wilson made the first team, while fellow senior Dre Delort landed on the second team. Senior Collins Elumogo earned honorable mention honors.
Senior CJ Rignell represented the Riley County girls on the All-Mid-East League first team, and sophomore Anna Lambert made the second team.
Rock Creek senior Claire Matzke was also on the girls’ All-Mid-East League second team, and junior Kaci Meseke of Wabaunsee and senior Brynn McFall of Rock Creek were honorable mention picks.
Eli Oliver and Ryan Schutter — both seniors on the Wabaunsee boys’ squad — were first-team All-Mid-East League selections. Senior teammates Logan Clark and Bryton Reves were on the honorable mention list.
Junior Daegen Vinduska and sophomore Coley Burgess of Rock Creek were second-team All-Mid-East League picks along with Riley County sophomore Eli Harmison. Seniors Logan Sturdy and Ethan Burgess of Rock Creek, and senior Kaden Root of Riley County were honorable mentions.
The Wamego girls were all over the North Central Kansas League’s postseason honors list. Seniors Trista Hoobler and Ashten Pierson joined freshman Lexie Hecht on the All-League team, while senior Addison Deney and junior Rylie Meinhardt received honorable mentions.
Senior Emery Wolfe was the Red Raiders boys’ only selection to the NCKL All-League team, but senior Colin Donahue and junior Drew Pettay landed honorable mentions.
Frankfort junior guard Hattie Gros was the Wildcats’ representative on the girls’ All-Twin Valley League first team, and her junior teammates Sydney Wapp and Emma Hardwick made the second team. Valley Heights junior point guard Maggie Toerber and freshman guard Ava Smith were also second-team picks.
On the boys’ side of the All-Twin Valley League honors, Blue Valley senior Jaylyn Pleasant got a first-team nod, while Blue Valley senior Ryan Stevens and Valley Heights sophomore Royce Eckstrum were on the second team.
Manhattan High athletic director Mike Marsh said Wednesday the Centennial League’s girls’ coaches had not yet completed their all-league teams.
Boys’ Centennial League
First team
Jack Wilson, senior, Manhattan
Second team
Dre Delort, senior, Manhattan
Honorable mention
Collins Elumogo, senior, Manhattan
Girls’ North Central Kansas League
All-League
Trista Hoobler, senior, Wamego
Lexie Hecht, freshman, Wamego
Ashten Pierson, senior, Wamego
Honorable mention
Addison Deney, senior, Wamego
Rylie Meinhardt, junior, Wamego
Boys’ North Central Kansas League
All-League
Emery Wolfe, senior, Wamego
Honorable mention
Drew Pettay, junior, Wamego
Colin Donahue, senior, Wamego
Girls’ Mid-East League
First team
CJ Rignell, senior, Riley County
Second team
Anna Lambert, sophomore, Riley County
Claire Matzke, senior, Rock Creek
Honorable mention
Brynn McFall, senior, Rock Creek
Kaci Meseke, junior, Wabaunsee
Boys’ Mid-East League
First team
Eli Oliver, senior, Wabaunsee
Ryan Schutter, senior, Wabaunsee
Second team
Coley Burgess, sophomore, Rock Creek
Eli Harmison, sophomore, Riley County
Daegen Vinduska, junior, Rock Creek
Honorable Mention
Ethan Burgess, senior, Rock Creek
Logan Clark, senior, Wabaunsee
Bryton Reves, senior, Wabaunsee
Kaden Root, senior, Riley County
Logan Sturdy, senior, Rock Creek
Girls’ Twin Valley League
First team
Hattie Gros, junior, Frankfort
Second team
Sydney Wapp, junior, Frankfort
Emma Hardwick, junior, Frankfort
Maggie Toerber, junior, Valley Heights
Ava Smith, freshman, Valley Heights
Boys’ Twin Valley League
First team
Jaylyn Pleasant, senior, Blue Valley
Second team
Ryan Stevens, senior, Blue Valley
Royce Eckstrum, sophomore, Valley Heights