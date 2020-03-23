Wabaunsee, Rock Creek and Riley County combined to put 10 girls basketball players on the All Mid-East League first team and honorable mention rosters.
Riley County led the trio of schools with four players on the first team. Wabaunsee contributed two players to the first team, while Rock Creek had one player.
Jessi Brummett, Sarah Thomson, Ames Burton and CJ Rignell represented Riley County on the first team. The Falcons didn't have any players named to the honorable mention roster.
Wabaunsee's Autymn Schreiner and Madelyn Hutley both made the first team. Megan Strait represented the Chargers as the team's lone honorable mention.
Lexi DeWeese was the lone Rock Creek player to make the first team. Rock Creek's Brooklyn Goehring and Evie Gill both earned honorable mention honors.