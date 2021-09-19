Wamego played in its second overtime game in three weeks Friday night and after suffering a one-point loss in four overtimes versus Concordia to open the season, the Red Raiders pulled out a big three overtime, 47-41 win at Clay Center.
Quarterback Hayden Oviatt opened things up with a 16-yard pass to Jace Jager to take a 7-0 lead with 4:32 to play in the first quarter.
Clay Center scored twice in the first half, once at the end of the first and again in the beginning of the second to take a 14-7 lead.
The Red Raiders (2-1) tied things up with 5:03 to play before the half, on a one-yard pass from Oviatt to Hagan Johnson.
The Tigers (2-1) dominated the third quarter, scoring twice on a 27-yard run and a 75-yard run. Clay Center missed the extra point on its second touchdown, keeping its lead at 13 heading into the fourth quarter. .
Oviatt uncorked a massive 78-yard bomb to Ledjor Rowden to start the fourth quarter to get within a touchdown and 10 minutes later, a 36-yard touchdown pass, Oviatt’s fourth of five in the game, to Chase Cottam tied things up at 27 but a missed go-ahead extra point snet the game to overtime.
Both teams scored and missed the extra point in the first overtime and then scored and converted on a two-point conversion in the second, bringing the point total to 41-all heading into the thir overtime.
Clay Center got the ball to start the third extra period but the Red Raider defense held strong and forced a turnover on downs after stopping the Tigers on fourth-and-one.
Wamego got the ball with a chance to end the game and get the win and they did just that, scoring on a five-yard Oviatt run to end the game and Wamego its second win of the season.
Up next, the Red Raiders will travel to Kansas City to face KC Washington (2-0).
Riley County beats No. 2 in 2A Silver Lake
A second-half shutout drove Riley County to a big 22-14 road win over No. 2 in 2A Silver Lake.
The win was the first regular season victory over the vaunted Eagles since 1996 (the Falcons beat Silver Lake 14-7 in 2019 playoffs)
Riley County (3-0) trailed 14-3 coming out of the half but a Trey Harminson 13-yard run got the Falcons within four.
The touchdown was the first of two for Harmison in the second half after a 99-yard drive ended with a two-yard Harmison score, putting Riley County ahead 16-14 after a missed an extra point with four and a half minutes to play in the game.
The Falcon defense flexed in the final four minutes, turning Silver Lake over three separate times before time expired.
Lukas Kulp picked the Eagles off and then Blake Brokenicky got a scoop and score, pushing Riley County ahead by eight with 2:31 to play.
Silver Lake (2-1) made one final drive but Harmison was waiting for them in the end zone, picking off Daigen Kruger, putting the game on ice.
Harmison ended the day going 7-for-11 for 71 yards and two picks while rushing for 134 yards on 27 carries and two scores.
Brokenicky had 82 yards on 16 carries and Kolton Payne had 46 yards receiving on four catches.
Brooks Redden had six tackles, including a sack, to lead all Falcon players.
Up next, the Falcons will head home and host Clay Center (2-1).
Rock Creek downs short-notice opponent Louisburg
After losing its game versus Marysville due to COVID-19 issues on the Bulldogs side, Rock Creek found a last minute opponent in 4A Louisburg Thursday afternoon. Despite the short-notice, the Mustangs got their first win of the season, scoring twice in the fourth quarter to win 35-28.
Rock Creek (1-2) drew first blood on a 29-yard Jaydon Winans run.
Louisburg broke free on a 98-yard to tie things up to start the second quarter but Yanci Spiller caught his first of two passing touchdowns in the quarter, the first a 55-yard score from quarterback Dalton Whitworth.
The Wildcats tied things back up again at 14 and Spiller closed out the second quarter with a five-yard Whitworth pass, giving the Mustangs a seven-point lead heading into the half.
Louisburg used a 14-0 third quarter to take a 28-21 lead, but, in the fourth quarter, Whitworth and Spiller struck again, this time from 17 yards out but a failed two-point conversion kept them from tying things up at 28.
Spiller ended the day with seven catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns while Whitworth went 19-for-29 for 286 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
Trailing by a point, the Mustangs set up for their final drive with under five minutes left in the game.
With 1:56 to play, Whitworth ran it in from 27-yards out and a Spiller two-point conversion pushed the Mustangs back ahead.
Louisburg (1-2) did attempt a final drive to tie it up but junior Maddox Ibarra snatched a pick off of Wildcat sophomore quarterback Declan Battle to secure the win.
Junior Ethan Burgess had six catches for 100 yards and sophomore Daegen Vinduska had three for 64 yards.
Ibarra led the team in tackles with six.
Up next, the Mustangs will host Hiawatha (2-1).
Valley Heights gets first win of the season over Horton
Valley Heights cruised to its first win of the season, destroying Horton at home 62-7.
The Mustangs (1-1) only scored eight of their 62 points in the first quarter and then Horton responded in the top of the second quarter with a touchdown of its own to get within a point.
From there, Valley Heights exploded, scoring 48 unanswered points through the second and third quarters, ending with six points in the fourth to break 60.
Running back Trenton L’Ecuyer had a huge day, racking up 277 yards on nine carries for five touchdowns.
Damian Yungeberg, Caden Parker, Trayton Claycamp and Mack Shanks each chipped in one rushing touchdowns on the day.
Kaison Bigham led the Mustangs in tackles with eight along with grabbing Valley Heights’ lone interception.
Horton (0-3) did manage to force and scoop-up four Mustang fumbles throughout the game.
Up next, Valley Heights will travel to face Twin Valley stalwart Centralia (2-1).
Frankfort survives Onaga in overtime
After grabbing an early 14-0 lead, the undefeated Frankfort Wildcats got a big of a scare from Twin Valley League-foe Onaga but walked away with a 28-22 overtime victory over the Buffaloes.
Frankfort (3-0) started off with two Ethan Armstrong scores in the first quarter, one a 19-yard pass from quarterback Caden Dalinghuas and the other a 20-yard run,
Onaga (0-3) responded in the top of the second quarter with a 15-yard rushing score, getting them within six.
The Wildcats answered back on the ensuing kickoff as Lane Loiseau ripped off a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to push the lead back to 14.
Frankfort was scoreless in the second half as the Buffaloes scored at the end of the third and with 6:44 to play in the fourth to tie things up.
In overtime, it was Armstrong once again who pounded it home, giving the Wildcats the win.
The senior back ended the day with 11 carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one catch for 19 yards.
Brock Armstrong had 13 carries for 59 yards and Dalinghaus went 4-for-8 through the air for 36 yards and a score.
Samuel Gros had a team-leading 13 tackles followed by seven for Xander Hull and Dalinghaus. Hull had two tackles for loss and Dalinghaus had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Up next, the Wildcats will host Blue Valley-Randolph (0-3).
Wabaunsee falls to Troy
Wabaunsee fell 10-6 to Troy on Friday for its first loss of the season.
The Trojans scored all 10 of their points in the second quarter and hung on for dear life as the Chargers (2-1) managed just one score, a six-yard run from Zach Frank which came in the third quarter.
Quarterback Cade Oliver got the start and went 4-for-15 for 24 yards before Wyatt Wurtz took over, going 8-for-13 for 71 yards.
Frank rushed eight times for 19 yards and a touchdown and Brayden Meseke had five catches for 69 yards.
Tate Deever led Wabaunsee in tackles with 11 followed by eight each for Bryton Reves and Maverick Havenstein. Frank had a sack and pick along with Eli Oliver who also had an interception.
Up next, Wabaunsee will travel to Jackson Heights (2-1).
Blue Valley-Randolph shunted by No. 1 Hanover
The Rams struggled Friday night against No. 1 team in 8-Man Div. II and defending state champion Hanover, falling 68-0 at the half due to the mercy-rule.
Up next, the Rams (0-3) will face area-rival Frankfort (3-0).