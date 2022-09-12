Cole Frank led a diversified Wabaunsee offensive attack as the Chargers dismantled Northern Heights 74-6 Friday night.
Wabaunsee (1-1) scored 38 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second to take a 60-6 lead at halftime.
Frank ran the ball 13 times for 132 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Zach Frank had two TDs and 64 yards on five carries.
Wyatt Wurtz, David Webb and Miguel Hernandez all had rushing touchdowns and combined for 101 yards rushing on seven attempts.
Hernandez returned two punts for scores.
Wurtz went 3-of-4 passing for 47 yards and a touchdown. Webb completed 2 of 3 attempts for 9 yards.
Eli Oliver and Ryan Schutter each had receiving touchdowns.
The Chargers defense swarmed over the Wildcats (0-2), with 10 of its 52 tackles going for a loss.
Cole Frank led Wabaunsee with five total tackles. Maverick Havenstein and Jude Meseke had a sack apiece.
The Chargers will play Jefferson County North (1-1) — which fell to Atchison County 14-6 — at home this Friday.
Whitworth leads Rock Creek to St. Marys win
Dalton Whitworth threw for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns as Rock Creek bounced back from a tough season-opening loss with an impressive 41-20 win at St. Marys Friday night.
Whitworth connected on TD passes of one yard to Logan Sturdy, 47 yards to Yanci Spiller, and 58 and 40 yards to Ethan Burgess.
Running back Jaydon Winans added two touchdowns and 93 yards rushing on 10 carries.
The Mustangs (1-1) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and built that up to 20-6 at halftime. The Bears (1-1) — who were ranked No. 1 in Class 1A entering the game after ending Rossville’s 26-game winning streak last Friday — never got within 14 points in the second half.
Rock Creek outgained St. Marys 429-250, including a 6.9-3.5 advantage in yards per play. Whitworth went 19-of-30 passing for 322 yards. Burgess had nine receptions for 214 yards, Sturdy caught four passes for 20 yards and Spiller had 77 yards on three catches.
Bears quarterback Keller Hurla threw for 159 yards and a TD on 16-of-39 passing. Daegen Vinduska picked off one of Hurla’s tosses, bringing his season total to three.
Maddox Ibarra led the Mustangs defense with seven tackles, while Spiller had five and Sturdy had four. Payton McCarn had their only sack of the game.
Rock Creek’s only turnover came on a lost fumble.
The Mustangs will return to action against Riley County in their home opener.
DeWalt runs wild as Valley Heights dominates
Jayden DeWalt scored five rushing touchdowns and Valley Heights used a 26-point second quarter to power a resounding 46-7 win over Onaga.
DeWalt racked up 290 yards rushing on 12 carries for an average of 24.2 yards per attempt.
Montana Martin had nine carries for 69 yards and a score, while Kaison Bigham ran the ball nine times for 28 yards and a TD.
Mack Schanks went 3-of-5 passing for 31 yards. Royce Shoptese caught all three of those passes.
On defense, Schanks and Shoptese each had interceptions, while Bigham and Lawson Stryker recovered one fumble apiece.
Cayden Dummermuth led the Mustangs (1-1) with four total tackles.
Valley Heights outgained the Buffaloes (1-1) 424-154, and held them to a 1-of-10 conversion rate on third downs.
The Mustangs will host Troy on Friday. The Trojans are 2-0 after throttling Valley Falls 63-0.
Riley County loses to Rossville
Riley County fell behind early and couldn’t claw back Friday in a 36-15 loss to Rossville.
Fresh off having their 26-game winning streak snapped last week, the Bulldogs (1-1) leaped in front 21-0 in the second quarter. They grew that lead to 29-8 at halftime and cruised to the victory in the second half.
Samson Waggoner got the Falcons (0-2) on the board with a 15-yard touchdown run, while Kaden Root caught a 28-yard pass from Eli Harmison for their second score.
Harmison went 14-of-24 passing for 196 yards and an interception along with his one TD. Waggoner led Riley County with 32 yards rushing on 13 attempts. Sam Allen had 23 yards rushing on two carries.
Lukas Kulp had five receptions for 93 yards, and Waggoner added four for 38.
Additionally, Waggoner was the Falcons’ top tackler, as he totaled 10 on the evening. Root intercepted a pass on defense as well.
Rossville outgained Riley County 380-273, with 314 yards rushing. The Bulldogs went 10-of-13 on third downs, while the Falcons were just 2-of-11.
Riley County will look to get its first win of the season when it travels to play at Rock Creek in Week 3.
Washington County outscores Frankfort 52-30
Frankfort’s passing offense showed up to play Friday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats fell to Washington County 52-30.
All but seven of Frankfort’s yards came through the air, as quarterback Wes Anderson went 17 of 36 passing for 252 yards and four touchdowns.
Lane Loiseau caught two touchdowns while going off for 100 yards on seven receptions. Brock Armstrong had six catches for 76 yards and a score, and Trent Hardin had 67 yards receiving and a TD on three catches.
The Wildcats (0-2) struggled to move the ball on the ground. Anderson led with 16 yards rushing on five carries.
Washington County rolled up 486 yards of total offense, which was good for 8.0 yards per play. The Tigers (2-0) had 442 yards on the ground, and only threw the ball three times.
Frankfort will travel to take on Lyndon next. The Tigers (2-0) knocked off Herington 48-0.
Blue Valley offense struggles in loss to Clifton-Clyde
Clifton-Clyde only needed two quarters to down Blue Valley 46-0.
The Rams (0-2) struggled offensively. Landon Schreiber went 1-of-13 passing for 18 yards and an interception. That completion went to Landon Sump.
Brock Burgman had 15 yards rushing on four carries. Trace Sump had six yards rushing on two attempts, Skyler Zoeller had five yards rushing on two carries and Schreiber had 11 yards rushing on five attempts.
Blue Valley will host Wakefield Friday. The Bombers (1-1) lost to Solomon 50-16 in Week 2.