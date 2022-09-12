102821_mer_new_WabaunseeFridayNightLights-2.jpg

The sun sets over the Wabaunsee High football field prior to the team’s thrilling 45-40 victory over Centralia on Oct. 22, 2021. The Chargers beat Northern Heights 74-6 on Friday.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Cole Frank led a diversified Wabaunsee offensive attack as the Chargers dismantled Northern Heights 74-6 Friday night.

Wabaunsee (1-1) scored 38 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second to take a 60-6 lead at halftime.

