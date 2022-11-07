41 Oviatt TD.jpg
Wamego quarterback Hayden Oviatt (2) runs for a touchdown in the Red Raiders’ win over Ulysses on Oct. 28.

 Staff photo by Beth Day

Bryton Reves scored on the ground twice to help push Wabaunsee past Marion 22-14 Friday night in the regional round of the 1A playoffs.

The Chargers (9-1) needed just 246 total yards to pull out the defensive victory, scoring touchdowns in the first, second and fourth quarters. Meanwhile, they limited the Warriors to single touchdowns in each of the second and fourth quarters.