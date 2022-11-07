Bryton Reves scored on the ground twice to help push Wabaunsee past Marion 22-14 Friday night in the regional round of the 1A playoffs.
The Chargers (9-1) needed just 246 total yards to pull out the defensive victory, scoring touchdowns in the first, second and fourth quarters. Meanwhile, they limited the Warriors to single touchdowns in each of the second and fourth quarters.
Reves ran for 65 yards on 16 attempts, while Miguel Hernandez had 73 yards rushing on five carries, including a long of 36 yards.
Quarterback Wyatt Wurtz had a modest day passing, going 6-of-13 for 60 yards and an interception. He added 34 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries, and picked off two passes on the other side of the football.
Maverick Havenstein led the Wabaunsee defense with 10 total tackles, including two sacks. Tate Deever had nine, and Jude Meseke and Reves each had eight. Meseke brought down 3 1/2 tackles for loss.
With the win, Wabaunsee moves on to the sectional round of the playoffs and will play at Conway Sprinssgs Friday. The Cardinals (7-3) beat Plainville 35-31 Thursday.
Wamego stays undefeated
Wamego won a third-straight regional championship Friday with a 35-8 victory over Rose Hill.
The road to regional championship got off to a slightly rocky start, as the visitors were first on the scoreboard with a safety.
And Wamego (10-0) did. Pinned down at the 1-yard line, Hayden Oviatt ran the ball 99 yards for the Red Raiders’ first TD.
He would go on to add two more on the night. Both came in the second quarter, a 33-yard run and a 7-yard run.
Wamego’s final scores came from Thomas McIntyre. He crossed the goal line for the first time as the third quarter buzzer went off, pushing the ball in from 1 yard out. The second came with 3:37 in the game, this time on a 2-yard run.
Noah Ficke was perfect on PATs, tapping in five kicks.
Wamego’s defense was solid, holding the Rockets to a single touchdown, which came early in the fourth period.
Wamego is the only remaining undefeated 4A team. The Red Raiders move on to the sectional game next Friday, where they will host Andover Central (7-3). Central defeated Winfield 45-6 to advance.
Sabetha beats Riley County
Riley County’s season came to an end Friday with a 48-13 loss at Sabetha.
The Falcons (3-7) fell behind 27-6 at halftime and couldn’t battle back into the game.
It was the second time this year Riley County fell to Sabetha after losing to the Bluejays 35-0 on Sept. 30.
Lebo knocks out Frankfort
It only took two quarters for Lebo to close out Frankfort’s year Friday in a 46-0 game called at halftime.
The Wildcats (4-6) struggled offensively, putting up just 49 yards of offense. Ty Smith led Frankfort with 22 yards rushing on seven carries while going 2-of-12 passing for 4 yards.
The Wolves, meanwhile, rolled up 157 yards, all of which came on the ground.