In this file photo, Wabaunsee High seniors walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the team’s over Centralia on Oct. 22. Wabaunsee blanked Northern Heights 68-0 in the opening round of the Class 1A football playoffs on Thursday.
Wabaunsee rolled to a 68-0 win over winless Northern Heights Thursday night in the opening round of the Class 1A football playoffs.
The Chargers (7-2) picked up their seventh win of the season which marks the most wins in a season school history according to results available on Kansas High School Football History.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
The Chargers will advance to take on Horton (0-8) or Lyndon (4-3).
Strong second half powers Frankfort over Lakeside-Downs
Frankfort turned a two-point halftime lead into a 20-point 60-40 win over Lakeside-Downs in the opening round of the 8-Player Division II football playoffs.
Both teams were tied at 22 after a back-and-forth first quarter. Both teams scored once in the second quarter but the Knights’ two-point conversion failed, leaving Frankfort with a 30-28 lead at the half.
Frankfort (7-2) pushed its lead to 10 to start the third-quarter with a eight-yard Ty Smith touchdown to Ethan Armstrong but Lakeside (6-3) answered right back, cutting the lead to four after another failure two-point conversion.
Caden Dalinghaus broke free on a 56-yard run on the Wildcats’ next drive, pushing Frankfort’s lead to 12.
Frankfort held Lakeside on the Knights’ next drive but an Armstrong fumble led to a scoop-and-score for Lakeside to get back within a score at 46-40.
After that, it was all Wildcats. A touchdown with 7:07 and another at 3:04 to play in the game, both on runs by Smith, pushing the Frankfort lead to 20.
Smith ran for 100 yards and five touchdowns while Dalinghaus picked up 96. Armstrong had 42 yards and Steffes had 35.
Frankfort advances on and will travel to Thunder Ridge (9-0) next Friday. The Longhorns beat the Wildcats 60-12 when they played earlier this season.
Blue Valley-Randolph ends season with Pike Valley loss
Blue Valley (2-7) wrapped up its season with a 60-14 Week 9 home loss to Pike Valley (4-5).
Both teams finished fifth in their respective divisions and while neither made the playoffs, they were allowed to square off in a ninth-and-final game to wrap up the season.
Individual stats from the game were unavailable as of press time.