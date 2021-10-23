Wabaunsee High on Friday pulled off its biggest win in years, taking down Centralia 45-40 at home.
The loss is the Panthers’ first in district play since 2017. With the win, the Chargers finish the regular season as district runners-up.
Wabaunsee (6-2) built a 21-7 lead after the first quarter, led by Zach Frank, who got the first points of the game on a 30-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Cade Oliver followed up with a 2-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 14-0.
Centralia (6-2), which entered the game ranked No. 5 in Class 1A in the latest Kpreps.com poll, responded to cut the Charger lead to seven, but a 14-yard pass from Oliver to Logan Clark pushed Wabaunsee’s advantage back to 14.
Centralia scored to start the second quarter but Oliver struck right back, finding Brayden Meseke on a 69-yard pass, giving the Chargers a 28-14 lead at the half.
Oliver had another stellar game passing the ball, going 18-for-30 for 303 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
The Panthers outscored Wabaunsee 14-7 in the third, scoring the first and last touchdowns of the quarter, with Frank scoring on a 19-yard run in the middle.
In the fourth quarter, Meseke hit a 36-yard field goal to push the Charger lead to 10, and then Oliver connected on his third passing touchdown of the game on a 29-yard throw to Meseke, giving Wabaunsee a 17-point lead.
Centralia mounted a furious comeback — scoring twice more before the game ended — but a missed extra point and a failed two-point conversion kept Wabaunsee ahead by game's end.
Frank led the team in rushing, collecting 71 yards on nine carries and Oliver had 10 carries for 59 yards.
Meseke had a standout day at receiver, snatching seven passes for 161 yards. Eli Oliver had four catches for 60 yards, Wyatt Wurtz had three catches for 57 yards and Logan Clark had three catches for 24 yards.
Defensively, Wurtz had 15 tackles and Cade Oliver had 12 and a forced fumble. Maverick Havenstein had 11 tackles, including 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss. Lanson Parry had 11 tackles, and Bryton Reves and Alex Beggs each had a forced fumble.
Rock Creek piledrives Royal Valley
Rock Creek secured back-to-back winning seasons Friday for the first time since a three-year run from 2010 to 2012.
And Rock Creek did it with ease, thumping Royal Valley 51-7.
The Mustangs (5-3), propelled offensively by quarterback Dalton Whitworth’s seven-touchdown, 417-yard passing spectacular, grabbed a 19-0 lead in the first quarter and extended that advantage to 37-0 at halftime.
A fourth-quarter touchdown from Royal Valley (1-7) prevented a Rock Creek shutout.
Whitworth connected with Konrad Carlson for two scores in the first quarter, one from a yard out and another for 42 yards.
Running back Jaydon Winans broke free on a 78-yard run in between those two passing touchdowns.
In the second quarter, Whitworth found Yanci Spiller from 10 yards out, pushing the Mustangs' lead to 25. On the next drive, Whitworth connected with Daegen Vinduska on a 44-yard pass.
Whitworth had one final touchdown in the half: a 78-yard bomb to Maddox Ibarra.
Spiller snagged his second score of the game in the third quarter on an 8-yard throw from Whitworth. Winans paired his rushing touchdown from earlier in the game with a 15-yard scoring reception to bring the Mustangs' final point total to 51.
Winans had three rushes for 83 yards to go along with two catches for 45 yards.
Carlson had five catches for 79 yards, Ibarra had one catch for 78 yards, Vinduska had two for 71, Logan Sturdy had two for 63, Spiller had five for 53 and Ethan Burgess had one for 28.
Kade Welfringer led the team in tackles with 12 (four solo), followed by Ibarra with 11 (seven solo). Welfringer and Matthew Wainwright each had a sack. Adyson Westgate recovered a Royal Valley fumble.
Strong 2nd half lifts Riley County over Marysville
Marysville gave undefeated Riley County everything it could handle Friday night. But late touchdowns from Blake Brokenicky and Trey Harmison kept the Falcons’ perfect season afloat.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons found themselves down 7-6 heading into the half after a missed extra point following a 1-yard Harmison touchdown run.
Riley County (8-0) grabbed its first lead on a Harmison pass to Korin Koenig from 20 yards out. The Falcons attempted to extend their edge to seven on a two-point conversion but failed, which allowed Marysville (2-5) to retake the lead, 13-12, after a 2-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth quarter.
Riley County buckled down in the closing minutes, moving back ahead on a 6-yard Brokenicky run, and then cementing the victory on a 73-yard Harmison sprint to the end zone.
Harmison went 5-for-12 for 103 yards and a touchdown to go with 114 yards on the ground on 15 attempts.
Brokenicky ended the night with 101 yards on 17 carries.
Zak Zeller had two catches for 70 yards, while Koenig had three catches for 33 yards.
Defensively, Zeller led the way with 16 tackles (eight solo), including two sacks. Brooks Redden had 15 tackles (five solo), including two sacks. Brokenicky had nine tackles (seven solo) and a sack and Samson Waggoner had 10 tackles (five solo).
Valley Heights trucks Northern Heights
Valley Heights (3-4) had no problem with Northern Heights (0-7, 0-5) Friday night, as 46 first-half points drove the Mustangs to a 46-0 victory.
Caden Parker scored first for Valley Heights on a 13-yard run.
Trenton L’Ecuyer broke free on two occasions in the first quarter, the first coming on a 55-yard run and the second on a 42-yard run.
L’Ecuyer turned in another fantastic performance, rushing for 139 yards on just five attempts.
In between the two L’Ecuyer touchdowns, Trayton Claycamp scored on a 32-yard run.
In the second quarter, Parker found the end zone again on a 57-yard run.
Logan Gray scored after that on a 9-yard run, and Cayden Dummermuth finished out the half for Valley Heights with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Neither team scored in the third or fourth quarters.
Parker ended his day with 98 yards on four carries, Gray had 74 yards on six carries, Jayden DeWalt had seven carries for 46 years, Claycamp had two carries for 33 yards and Dummermuth had 22 yards on five carries.
The Mustangs did not attempt a pass in the game.
Defensively, Kaden Bigham led the way with nine tackles (five solo), including a sack. Gray had seven tackles (five solo) and a fumble recovery and Tanner Meadows also had a fumble recovery.
Wamego rolls Abilene
Wamego wrapped up its stellar, one-loss regular season by stomping Abilene 45-7.
Hunter Phillimore scored first for the Red Raiders from a yard out with nine and half minutes left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Lane Jeanneret picked off the Cowboys’ quarterback and ran it back 17 yards for a touchdown, pushing the lead to 15-0 after a Noah Ficke extra point.
Quarterback Hayden Oviatt found the end zone next after breaking free on a 35-yard run with 6:19 to play in the half.
Three minutes later, Oviatt connected with Sean Donahue on a 33-yard pass, pushing the Wamego lead to 28-0.
Ficke closed out the half with a 33-yard field goal, boosting the halftime score to 31-0.
In the second half, Oviatt found Donahue again, this time from 58 yards out for another touchdown.
Donahue scored for a final time on a 2-yard run, pushing Wamego’s lead to 45-0 with 10:30 to play in the game.
With the running clock triggered, Abilene did manage to find the end zone with just five minutes to play, halting the Raiders' shutout aspirations.
Frankfort handles Linn
Frankfort dispatched Linn with ease Friday night, finishing the regular season with a 56-6 win.
Ty Smith scored first for the Wildcats (6-2) with a 12-yard pass to Grant Steffes with 8:06 in the first quarter.
Smith found the end zone again five minutes later with a 7-yard touchdown run, and then two and a half minutes later, he crossed the goal line once more, boosting Frankfort’s lead to 24-0.
Linn (2-6) scored its lone touchdown with 7:57 to play in the half on an 8-yard pass, but the two-point conversion was unsuccessful, leaving the Wildcats' lead at 18.
On the opening play of Frankfort’s next drive, Caden Dalinghaus broke free for 57 yards for a score, and then, on the Wildcats’ ensuing possession, Dalinghaus found the end zone again, this time from 4 yards out.
Dalinghaus made it three scores in the second quarter after he linked up with Smith on a 39-yard touchdown with 17 seconds to play in the half.
Linn fumbled the kickoff, which allowed Brock Armstrong to scoop up the live ball and return it 22 yards for the final touchdown of the game, bringing the point total of the half and the game to 56-6.
Smith went 2-for-4 passing for 51 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Dalinghaus ended the day with 104 yards rushing on seven carries, followed by 56 yards on five carries from Lane Louiseu and 37 yards on five carries for Smith.
Jett Keller and Dalinghuas led the way defensively with nine total tackles (six solo). Dalinghaus had a half of a sack and a forced fumble.
Xander Hull had two sacks, Zavier Brandt had a sack and Steffes had half a sack.
Smith and Armstrong both had interceptions.
Blue Valley-Randolph falls at Lakeside Downs
Blue Valley ended the regular season Friday with a 56-6 loss versus Lakeside-Downs.
Individual stats were unavailable as of presstime.
The Rams fall to 2-6, which still is a two-game improvement compared to last year's winless (0-6) campaign.
Blue Valley loses just one senior in Clayton Budenbender from this year’s squad, but will return five juniors and 12 freshmen and sophomores to try and make a run at the playoffs next season.