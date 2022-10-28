Wabaunsee kept its season rolling Thursday evening with a 54-13 win over Belle Plaine in the first round of the 1A playoffs.
The Chargers (8-1) have now won eight straight games since dropping their season opener 28-22 to Troy, which is on the other side of the bracket.
They are the No. 1 seed in District 5. With the win, they will move on to play the winner of Friday night’s matchup between District 6 No. 2 Marion (5-3) and District 5 No. 3 Sacred Heart (4-4) next week at home.
Wabaunsee has already played Sacred Heart this season, winning that game 42-7 on Oct. 7.
Frankfort upsets St. John’s/Tipton
District 3 No. 3 Frankfort pulled out impressive road victory Thursday, beating District 4 No. 2 St. John’s/Tipton 48-28 in Beloit.
The Wildcats (4-5) scored 14 points in each of the first, second and third quarters and led 28-6 at halftime en route to the victory.
Frankfort will have to travel again for next week’s 8-Player Division I regional round matchup against District 1 No. 1 Lebo.
The Wolves (7-2) have won seven straight after routing District 2 No. 4 Rural Vista (2-7) 58-0 on Thursday.
Valley Heights falls to Sedgwick
District 5 No. 4 Valley Heights saw its 2022 campaign come to a close Thursday with a 49-22 loss at District 6 No. 1 Sedgwick in the first round of the 1A playoffs.
The Mustangs finished with a 2-7 overall record in head coach Cody Trimble’s second season.
Blue Valley loses
Blue Valley wrapped up its 2022 season with a 42-28 road loss at Wakefield on Thursday in an 8-Player Division II consolation game.
The Rams failed to earn a playoff berth this year.
They concluded their season with a 2-7 record, with one of those wins coming against the Bombers (2-7) by a 48-26 score on Sept. 16.
Friday’s matchups
Four other area teams will open their postseason slates on Friday.
No. 1 Manhattan (8-0) will host No. 16 Wichita North (0-8) in the 6A playoffs, while No. 1 Wamego (8-0) will welcome in No. 16 Ulysses (1-7) at the 4A level.
In 3A, District 5 No. 1 Rock Creek (7-1) will play District 6 No. 4 Clearwater (3-5) at home. In the 2A bracket, District 4 No. 4 Riley County (2-6) will travel to take on District 3 No. 1 Silver Lake (6-2).
The Mercury will have results from all of those games.