The Wabaunsee High football team prays on the field after the team secured a thrilling 45-40 victory over Centralia on Oct. 22.

Wabaunsee kept its season rolling Thursday evening with a 54-13 win over Belle Plaine in the first round of the 1A playoffs.

The Chargers (8-1) have now won eight straight games since dropping their season opener 28-22 to Troy, which is on the other side of the bracket.

