102821_mer_new_WabaunseeFridayNightLights-7.jpg
Buy Now

Wabaunsee High junior Ryan Schutter (13) hugs teammate Zach Frank (25) after the team’s win on Oct. 22, 2021.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Wyatt Wurtz threw for 271 yards and Zach Frank ran for 115 as 1A No. 7 Wabaunsee rolled over Valley Heights 56-8 Friday night.

The Chargers (6-1) have now won six straight after scoring 50 points in the second and third quarters combined in the rout.