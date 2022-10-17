Wyatt Wurtz threw for 271 yards and Zach Frank ran for 115 as 1A No. 7 Wabaunsee rolled over Valley Heights 56-8 Friday night.
The Chargers (6-1) have now won six straight after scoring 50 points in the second and third quarters combined in the rout.
Frank ran the ball 11 times and scored three times. Bryton Reves had 38 yards rushing and a touchdown on three carries, and Miguel Hernandez scored an 11-yard TD on his one carry of the game.
Wurtz went 14-of-20 passing, including two touchdown tosses to Eli Oliver. Wurtz also scored with his feet.
Oliver led Wabaunsee with 127 yards receiving on four catches, while Logan Clark had six receptions for 127 yards.
The Chargers outgained the Mustangs (2-5) 454-147.
All of Valley Heights’ yards came on the ground, as it only attempted three passes and didn’t complete any.
Kaison Bigham led the Mustangs with 75 yards rushing on 16 carries. Jayden DeWalt had 63 yards rushing on 13 attempts.
Cayden Dummermuth recovered a fumble.
Wabaunsee will conclude its regular season by hosting Horton this week. Valley Heights will play at 1A No. 9 Smith Center.
Rock Creek wins 6th straight
Dalton Whitworth put on another offensive show, throwing for more than 400 yards and accounting for six touchdowns as 3A No. 5 Rock Creek defeated Clay Center 42-21 Friday.
The Mustangs (6-1) outgained the Tigers 487-366 and led by as much as 34-7 in the fourth quarter before Clay Center added a few late scores.
Whitworth went 26-of-33 passing for 416 yards. He threw three touchdown passes to Ethan Burgess of 86, 5 and 13 yards. He also hit Brandon Krainbill for a 32-yard score and Maddox Ibarra for a 7-yard touchdown.
Whitworth also added a rushing touchdown.
Burgess finished with 205 yards receiving on 11 catches. Logan Sturdy had five receptions for 39 yards.
Jaydon Winans carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards.
Yanci Spiller came up with an interception for the Rock Creek defense, and Payton McCarn and Trevor Christensen each had a sack.
The Mustangs will conclude their regular season with a trip to Concordia this week.
Blue Valley crushes Doniphan West
Brock Burgman went off for nearly 200 yards rushing Friday as Blue Valley stomped Doniphan West 54-8.
The Rams (2-5) built up a 40-0 lead before the Mustangs finally got on the board in the third quarter.
Burgman carried the ball 16 times for 193 yards rushing and touchdowns of 38, 23 and 33 yards. He added two receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown, as well as 15 tackles (four for loss).
Meanwhile, quarterback Landon Schreiber threw for 159 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 7-of-10 passing. Landon Sump went 4-of-6 passing for 64 yards and a score.
Skyler Zoeller led the Blue Valley with 206 yards receiving and a touchdown on six catches. Defensively, he had 13 tackles (two for loss).
Zoeller, Trace Sump and Landon Sump all had touchdowns rushing as well.
The Rams will play at Linn this week.
Riley County comes up short against Nemaha Central
Riley County fell behind early and couldn’t recover Friday in a 34-12 loss to 2A No. 2 Nemaha Central 34-12.
The Thunder jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the second quarter before the Falcons (2-5) got on the board. Riley County cut its deficit to 20-12 by halftime, but didn’t find the end zone in the second half.
Eli Harmison threw to Jace Woodard for both of the Falcons’ touchdowns, including a 45-yarder and a 35-yarder.
Harmison finished with 177 yards passing and an interception while completing 14-of-23 attempts. Woodard had four receptions for 100 yards.
Samson Waggoner tallied 91 yards rushing on 15 carries, and Logan Kulp had five receptions for 43 yards.
Up next, Riley County will play at Minneapolis.
Frankfort falls to top-ranked Axtell
Frankfort got all it could handle from 8-Man Division II No. 1 Axtell Friday night, falling 62-14.
The Eagles shut out the Wildcats (3-4) 24-0 in the opening quarter to set the tone for the rest of the night, and held them to minus-1 rushing yard.
Wes Anderson led Frankfort offensively, going 15-of-34 passing for 195 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
His touchdown pass went to Lane Loiseau, who finished with three catches for 51 yards. Loiseau also added a touchdown rushing and 27 yards rushing on three attempts.
Ty Smith had four receptions for 57 yards, Trent Hardin had three for 51 and Carter Olson had four for 37.
The Wildcats will host Hanover this week.