After a 49-0 shut out of Horton Friday night, the Wabaunsee Chargers are guaranteed a winning season for the first time since 1997.
The 24-year streak was not the only milestone that Wabaunsee crossed according to Kansas High School Football History. The 49-0 blanking was the largest shutout victory in school history according to the website’s available records. There are some seasons and individual games missing.
Quarterback Cade Oliver had three passing touchdowns, one to Eli Oliver and two to Brayden Meseke, in the first quarter to put the Chargers ahead 21-0.
Zach Frank ran in the fourth score to start the second quarter and Cade connected on two more touchdowns with brother Eli, 43 and 12 yards each, to take a 43-0 lead at the half.
Oliver threw a final touchdown to Bryton Reves in the third quarter to wrap up the Wabaunsee scoring frenzy.
Cade Oliver went 16-for-21 for 272 yards and six touchdown passes which is a school record.
Frank had seven carries for 73 yard.
Eli Oliver had four catches for 67 yards, three of which were touchdowns, Meseke had four catches for 60 yards, two of which were touchdowns and Miguel Hernandez had three catches for 51 yards.
Tate Deever led the team with 13 tackles and a fumbles recovery followed by Frank, who had 10 tackles and a forced fumble, Maverick Havenstein, who had eight tackles with a sack and a tackle for loss and Reves, who had eight tackles including a sack and a tackle for loss along with a forced fumble and a interception.
Alex Beggs had three tackles and a blocked punt and Jackson Havenstein had a sack and a tackle for loss.
Up next, the Chargers will have a tough one to close out the regular season as they host Centralia (6-1, 5-0).
Wamego blanks Fort Scott
Wamego cruised to a 35-0 blowout at Fort Scott on Friday.
After a scoreless first quarter, Wamego picked up three touchdowns all on runs by quarterback Hayden Oviatt (80, 6 and 18 yards).
In the third quarter, Oviatt broke free for a 63-yard touchdown to push the lead to 28-0 with 11:30 to play and then, five minutes later, Oviatt connected on a 27-yard pass to Ledjor Rowden to push their lead to 35-0.
The game had a running clock for the third quarter.
Individual stats from the game were unavailable.
Up next, Wamego will travel to winless Abilene (0-7, 0-3) to wrap-up its regular season
Rock Creek handled by undefeated No. 4 Holton
In a clash of division leaders, Rock Creek fell 41-21 to undefeated Holton at home on Friday. Holton is coached by legendary former-Kansas State linebacker Brooks Barta.
The Mustangs (4-3, 3-1) fell behind 14-0 lead after the first quarter but the Mustangs responded in the top of the second with a two-yard Dalton Whitworth rushing touchdown. A missed extra point kept the Wildcat lead at eight.
Holton (7-0, 4-0) scored again on a seven-yard run, pushing the Wildcats lead to 21-6 at the half.
Holton scored the first two touchdowns of the second half before a 24-yard pass from Whitworth to Daegen Vinduska cut the Wildcat lead to 20 after a successful two-point conversion pass from Whitworth to Yanci Spiller.
Holton scored its final touchdown to start the fourth quarter, stretching the lead to 27 before another Whitworth touchdown pass, this time to Ethan Burgess, later in the quarter brought the final deficit to 20.
Whitworth ended the day going 26-for-40 for 257 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Jaydon Winans ran for 51 yards on nine carries and Whitworth was right behind him with 49 yards on 10 carries.
Burgess had nine catches for 83 yards, Vinduska had three for 70 yards, Spiller had four for 35 yards, Konrad Carlson had three catches for 32 yards, Maddox Ibarra had two catches for 19 yards and Winans had two catches for 13 yards.
Kade Welfringer led the Mustang defense with 15 tackles (four solo) followed by Spiller (seven solo) and Kody Howard (four solo and a tackle for loss) with 13. Ibarra had eight tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss.
Rock Creek will travel to a struggling Royal Valley team (1-6, 0-4) to end the regular season.
Valley Heights falls at home to Jackson Heights
Valley Heights (2-4, 1-1) fell 48-12 to Jackson Heights (4-3, 3-2) on Friday.
The Mustangs' two touchdowns came from a Caden Parker 23-yard run in the first quarter and a 12-yard Trenton L’Ecuyer run in the second quarter.
L’Ecuyer ended the day with 138 yards on 22 carries followed by 52 yards on 17 carries by Parker.
L’Ecuyer led the team defensively with six tackles (five solo).
The Mustangs will round-out their season next Friday at home versus Northern Heights (0-6, 0-5)
No. 4 Frankfort topped by No. 2 Thunder Ridge
Frankfort struggled on the road versus an undefeated Thunder Ridge team, falling 60-12.
The Longhorns took an early 38-0 lead after scoring five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing, through the first quarter and into the second
After that early scoring barrage, the two teams each scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the second quarter.
Frankfort (5-2, 4-1) put their first points on the board with 46 seconds left in the half on a 19-yard touchdown run for Ethan Armstrong.
Thunder Ridge (7-0, 5-0) responded right back with a 53-yard touchdown run from Dylan Bice with 32 seconds to play.
The Wildcats’ Grant Steffes returned the ensuing kickoff 45-yards for a touchdown with 27 seconds left and then, Thunder Ridge scored again with 17 seconds to play on a 54-yard pass, pushing their lead to 54-12 heading into the half.
The Longhorns capped the game in the third quarter on a 11-yard pass.
Ty Smith and Armstrong both ended the day with 24 yards on 10 carries.
Defensively, Caden Dalinghaus and Wyatt Keller each had five tackles (three solo). Xander Hull had a sack.
The Wildcats will wrap up the regular season at Linn (2-5, 1-4) next Friday.
Blue Valley falls to Onaga
After a strong effort in the first quarter, Blue Valley-Randolph (2-5, 2-4) fell 70-26 to Onaga (4-3, 3-2) at home on Friday.
Individual stats from the game were unavailable as of press time.
The Rams will host Lakeside Downs (5-2, 4-2) on Friday to end their season.