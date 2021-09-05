Wabaunsee (1-0) opened the year with a big 28-0 home shutout win at Mission Valley (0-1) Friday night.
Senior quarterback Cade Oliver opened things up with two touchdown passes, one 50 yards to fellow senior Brayden Meseke and another 22 yards to sophomore Eli Oliver, to take an early 13-0 lead after the first quarter.
A four-yard touchdown run by the older Oliver in the second quarter pushed the Chargers (1-0) lead to 20-0. Meseke converted on two of the three extra point opportunities in the first half. The second kick was blocked by the Vikings.
After a scoreless third quarter, Oliver once again found his brother in the endzone for a nine-yard touchdown and then went right back to him on the two-point conversion.
Cade Oliver ended the day with a passing line of 16-27 for 185 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 93 yards rushing on 10 carries and a touchdown. Oliver also had the team’s lone interception.
Zach Frank had eight carries for 61 yards and Aiden Boeckman had six carries for 27 yards.
Meseke ended the day with six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown while Oliver had three catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns.
Maverick Havenstein led the way defensively recording 12 tackles including two tackles for loss and a sack. Lanson Parry had 11, Tate Deever and Bryton Reves each had 10 and Frank had six.
Wabaunsee will stay on the road next week and travel southeast to face Uniontown on Friday. The Eagle’s season-opener at Southeast-Cherokee was postponed until Monday due to last Friday’s bad weather.
Frankfort smashes Washington County
One of the Wildcats' two losses from the 2020 season came at the hands of Washington County (0-1), but Frankfort (1-0) was not interested in having history repeat itself.
The Wildcats scored 38 unanswered points after falling behind 6-0 midway through the first quarter.
Washington County had a 22-point fourth quarter but 14 points from Frankfort kept things from getting too close for comfort.
Senior quarterback Caden Dalinghaus went 3-6 for 57 yards with a touchdown and an interception to go along with 98 yards on the ground on 13 carries and two touchdowns.
Senior running back Ethan Armstrong had 89 yards on 11 carries for two touchdowns, Lane Loiseau had 74 yards on two touchdown carries and Brock Armstrong had 67 yards on 10 carries for a touchdown.
Ethan Armstrong also had one catch for a 34-yard touchdown and Grant Steffes had one catch for 23-yards.
Frankfort will travel to Wetmore (0-1) on Friday. The Cardinals opened the season with a 34-20 loss to Valley Falls.
Valley Heights opener canceled
The Mustangs season opener on Friday vs. Marysville was cancelled due to a COVID-19 quarantine inside the Valley Heights program. The game will not be made up as Marysville replaced its game versus the Mustangs with one at Beloit.
Valley Heights will now open their season on Friday at Wamego (0-1)
Rock Creek’s comeback bid falls short versus Silver Lake
The Mustangs opened their season at home with a six-point, 34-28 loss versus No. 2 in 2A Silver Lake.
Rock Creek led the Eagles by a point after the first quarter but a 15-0 second quarter for Silver Lake put the Mustangs down two touchdowns heading into halftime.
The Mustangs closed within a touchdown heading into the fourth quarter but Silver Lake managed to push their lead back out two scores midway through the final period.
Rock Creek scored one final time to get back within a score but couldn’t get any closer than that before time expired.
Things do not get easier for the Mustangs as they head into week two hosting the No. 1 team in 2A: Rossville. The Bulldogs are coming off a 38-0 drubbing of No. 5 in 1A Centralia.
Blue Valley-Randolph mercy-ruled by Doniphan West to start 2021 season
A depleted Rams roster ran afoul a talented and veteran-filled Doniphan West team in Highland on Friday, falling 54-8 with 4:04 to play in the third quarter.
Blue Valley’s lone score came from a five-yard rushing touchdown from Brock Burgman who also ran it in after that for the two-point conversion.
Burgman had 28 yards rushing on eight attempts and Trenton Schwerdt had 21 yards on five attempts.
Quarterback Landon Schreiber went 7-12 for 52 yards and two interceptions. Landon Sump (15 yards), Schwerdt (15 yards) and Logan Schanks (10 yards) each had one catch a piece.
Skyler Zoeller led the way defensively with 11 tackles (six solo) followed by Burgman who had 10 tackles (four solo) and a fumble recovery. Bryce Hoelztel had six tackles and Clayton Budenbender had five.
Up next, the Rams will play Axtell (1-0), No. 4 in 8-Man Div. II according to 810 Varsity, in their home opener on Friday. The Eagles beat No. 5 in 8-Man Div. II Wheatland-Grinnel 62-16 in their season-opener.