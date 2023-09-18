Carson Spoonts, Jayden DeWalt and Kaison Bigham each scored two touchdowns rushing Friday as Valley Heights cruised by Troy 52-16 Friday night.
Spoonts rolled up 215 yards rushing on 11 carries, while DeWalt had 154 yards on 11 rushing attempts. Bigham added 71 yards rushing on 14 carries, and Logan Gray ran for 59 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
The Trojans jumped ahead 8-0 with a first-quarter touchdown before DeWalt tied it up with a 14-yard TD. Spoonts then scored from 18 yards away, and Gray ran in a 37-yard touchdown to make it 22-8 Mustangs (2-1) at the end of one period.
Bigham tallied his two touchdowns with runs of 2 yards and 1 yard in the second quarter, making the Valley Heights cushion rather comfortable at 38-8 by halftime.
DeWalt put up his second TD with a 58-yard carry in the third quarter, and Troy returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a score.
Spoonts scored from 84 yards away to cap off the game’s scoring.
Valley Heights outgained the Trojans 505-93 and had a 501-4 advantage in yards rushing. Each team had two turnovers, with Gavin Crowder and Bigham each recovering fumbles for the Mustangs.
Crowder paced Valley Heights with seven tackles and two assists, while Ben Arganbright had six tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and an assist.
The Mustangs will travel to face Republic County in Belleville this week.
Wamego eases past Concordia
It took more than 8 minutes for the Wamego offense to wake up Friday evening, but once it did, it cruised past Concordia 40-6 at home.
The Red Raiders (2-1) fell behind 6-0 after the Panthers picked up an early touchdown before quarterback Pruitt Nowlin hit Treytan Boeckman for a 21-yard TD to give Wamego a 7-6 lead with 3:35 left in the first period.
Nowlin threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Brock Weeks in the second quarter to send the Red Raiders into the locker room with a 14-6 advantage.
Wamego got the ball first in the second half and used up fewer than two minutes before Porter Smith carried in the ball from 10 yards away. Smith scored again on a 1-yard run midway through the fourth, and Thomas McIntyre and Nowlin added touchdowns rushing of 3 yards and 7 yards respectively.
The Red Raiders outgained Concordia 426-82 despite losing the turnover battle 3-2. Drew Pettay and Lucas Quintanilla each recovered a fumble for Wamego.
The Red Raiders will return to action Friday when they host KC-Washington.
Blue Valley topples Wakefield
Blue Valley-Randolph got back in the win column Friday with a 42-14 victory over Wakefield on the road.
With the victory, the Rams (2-1) have already equaled their win total from a season ago under first-year head coach Quinton Cravens.
Blue Valley will take the field again Friday when it plays at Hanover.
Frankfort loses big to Lyndon
Frankfort leaped in front early Friday but couldn’t hold the lead for long as it fell to Lyndon 70-24 in its first loss of the year.
The Wildcats (2-1) struggled to move the ball on the ground, gaining just 12 yards on 14 rushing attempts.
However, quarterback Wes Anderson went 13-of-31 yards passing for 270 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Carter Olson caught six passes for 113 yards and three scores, while Trent Hardin had four receptions for 52 yards and a TD. Brock Armstrong added two catches for 44 yards, and Lane Loiseau had one catch for 60 yards.
After Anderson’s game-opening 4-yard TD to Olson, the Tigers put up back-to-back scores to take a 16-6 lead. Olson brought in a 39-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 16-12 before Lyndon scored again to push its advantage to 22-12 at the end of the first period.
Hardin’s second-quarter receiving touchdown kept Frankfort within striking distance at 30-18, but the Tigers scored 20 straight before the Wildcats found the end zone again on a 50-yard pass from Anderson to Olson.
Another Lyndon touchdown made it 56-24 Tigers at halftime.
Lyndon scored 14 points in the third to end the game via mercy rule.
Frankfort will look to bounce back Friday when it plays at Doniphan West.
Wabaunsee drops 1st game of year
After opening the season with back-to-back victories, Wabaunsee fell just short Friday in a 36-34 home loss to Jefferson County North.
The Chargers (2-1) built up a 26-16 lead in the second quarter before Jefferson County North scored 20 points in a row to pull ahead 36-26 in the fourth quarter.
Wabaunsee pulled back a score to draw within two points but couldn’t close the gap completely.
The Chargers will head out on the road this week when they play at Smith Center.