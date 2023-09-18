081921_mer_spt_valleyheightsfootballpractice-6.jpg
Valley Heights head football coach Cody Trimble stands on the field at practice during the 2021 season.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Carson Spoonts, Jayden DeWalt and Kaison Bigham each scored two touchdowns rushing Friday as Valley Heights cruised by Troy 52-16 Friday night.

Spoonts rolled up 215 yards rushing on 11 carries, while DeWalt had 154 yards on 11 rushing attempts. Bigham added 71 yards rushing on 14 carries, and Logan Gray ran for 59 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

