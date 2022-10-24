Ethan Burgess set a slew of single-season school records in a monster receiving performance Friday as Rock Creek wrapped its regular season with a 46-20 win over Concordia.
The Mustangs (7-1) rolled up 337 yards passing and 101 yards rushing in the game as they won their seventh straight. Meanwhile, the Panthers managed just 187 yards of total offense, all of which came on the ground.
Burgess had 16 catches for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the game. On the year, he now has 78 receptions for 1,261 yards and 18 touchdowns, all of which are new school records.
Quarterback Dalton Whitworth went 28-of-41 passing for 337 yards, six touchdowns and a pick. He hit Logan Sturdy twice for scores.
Sturdy finished with four catches for 49 yards, while Yanci Spill had four for 39 yards.
Maddox Ibarra led Rock Creek with 47 yards rushing on six carries, while Trevor Christensen added a 2-yard touchdown run.
Ibarra intercepted a pass on defense, while Mason Faith recovered a fumble.
The Mustangs took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and led 22-6 at halftime. Concordia got as close as 34-20 in the fourth quarter before Rock Creek pulled away with two more touchdowns.
With the win, the Mustangs secured the No. 1 seed in 3A District 5. They will play District 6 No. 4 Clearwater (3-5) at home on Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
Wabaunsee throttles Horton
Wyatt Wurtz accounted for five touchdowns as Wabaunsee routed Horton 56-14 Friday night.
Wurtz went 7-of-10 passing for 150 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and racked up an additional 90 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
Miguel Hernandez scored once on two catches for 73 yards. Logan Clark had two receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, and Eli Oliver had three catches for 26 yards and a score.
Oliver also scored a 49-yard touchdown rushing and Bryton Reves had five carries for 21 yards and a TD.
Tate Deever led the Chargers (7-1) defense with seven total tackles, while Cole Frank, Reves, Jude Meseke and Maverick Havenstein each had five. Meseke had 3 1/2 tackles for a loss and Reves had two.
Reves, Frank and Wyatt Gehrt each recovered a fumble apiece.
The winner of seven in a row, Wabaunsee is the No. 1 seed in District 5 of the 1A playoffs. The Chargers will host District 6 No. 4 Belle Plaine (1-7) on Thursday.
Minneapolis shuts down Riley County
Riley County managed just one late touchdown Friday in a 21-6 loss to Minneapolis.
The Falcons (2-6) gained a total of 188 yards in the game.
Eli Harmison went 13-of-18 passing for 140 yards and a 32-yard touchdown pass to Samson Waggoner, which came in the fourth quarter after Riley County already trailed 21-6.
Logan Kulp had 64 yards receiving on six catches, while Waggoner had 48 yards on three receptions.
Waggoner also led the Falcons with 42 yards on 10 carries.
Riley County went just 2-of-8 on third downs, turned over the football twice and had five penalties for 46 yards.
The Lions totaled 286 yards int he game, with 253 coming on the ground.
The Falcons earned the 2A District 4 No. 4 seed and will play at Silver Lake (6-2) on Friday. The Eagles won the prior matchup 28-20 in Week 1.
Valley Heights crushed by Smith Center
Valley Heights struggled to get first-half defensive stops Friday in a 56-12 loss to Smith Center.
The Mustangs (2-6) fell behind 30-6 after the first quarter and trailed 50-12 at halftime.
Kaison Bigham proved to be Valley Heights' primary offensive threat, as he ran 14 times for 94 yards. Logan Gray Had 62 yards rushing on 21 carries, and Jayden DeWalt went for 38 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Quarterback Mack Shanks completed just 1-of-4 passes, but that completion was a 20-yard touchdown pass to Caden Dummermuth.
Smith Center outgained Valley Heights 445-214.
The Mustangs will play as the 1A District 5 No. 4 seed, and will travel to take on District 6 No. 1 Sedgwick on Thursday.
Frankfort loses close on to Hanover
A late-game comeback attempt fell just short Friday as Hanover outlasted Frankfort 36-33.
The Wildcats (3-5) led 27-6 at halftime before Hanover scored 30 straight points to go ahead 36-27 with 11:42 left in the game.
Frankfort scored on a 3-yard touchdown carry by Lane Loiseau to cut the deficit to three points with 9:35 remaining, but could never get any closer.
Wes Anderson needed just eight completions on 14 attempts to put up 219 yards passing and three touchdowns, while Ty Smith went another 7-of-12 for 56 yards.
Carter Olson had 187 yards receiving and a touchdown on 10 catches. Trent Hardin had two receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, and Loiseau had a 10-yard touchdown receiving.
Loiseau led the Wildcats with 91 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
Frankfort edged Hanover 367-366 in total yards, with both teams running 54 plays. However, Hanover won the turnover battled 1-0 and was 2-for-3 on fourth downs while the Wildcats went 0-for-3.
Frankfort earned the 8-Player Division II District 3 No. 3 seed and will play at District 4 No. 2 St. John's/Tipton in Beloit (6-2) on Friday.
Blue Valley falls in shootout
Blue Valley put up its highest point total of the season Friday but came away with a 68-58 loss to Linn.
The Rams (2-6) knotted the game 20-20 at halftime before the Bulldogs rattled off three straight touchdowns to take a 42-20 lead.
However, Blue Valley could get no closer than 10 points, despite having a chance to cut the deficit to a single score in the final 90 seconds.
Landon Schreiber went off for 343 yards passing, five touchdowns and an interception while completing 18-of-23 attempts.
Landon Sump caught nine of those passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Logan Schanks had two catches for 75 yards and a score, and Skyler Zoeller had a 38-yard touchdown receiving.
Brock Burgman led the Rams with 114 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries to go along with four receptions for 88 yards.
Schreiber ran 12 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Blue Valley will conclude its season this week in a consolation game against Wakefield. The Rams beat the Bombers (1-7) 48-26 on Sept. 16.