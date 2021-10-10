Rock Creek had zero issues on the road versus Jefferson West, destroying the Tigers 61-6, securing their fourth-straight win.
Mustang quarterback Dalton Whitworth threw five touchdowns and ran for one more in a game that was completely out of reach for Jeff. West midway through Rock Creek’s 27-point second quarter.
Whitworth opened things up with a 26-yard touchdown run and running back Jaydon Winans followed that up with a 13-yard run to give Rock Creek a 14-0 lead after a quarter.
Then things really exploded for the Mustangs (4-2, 3-0).
Whitworth threw four of his five touchdown passes in the quarter including a 38 and 79-yard touchdown to Ethan Burgess, a 17-yard pass to Maddox Ibarra and a 19-yard pass to Daegen Vinduska which pushed the Rock Creek lead to 41-0 at the half.
Burgess snagged his third touchdown early in the third quarter on a three-yard pass from Whitworth and Winans broke free later in the third quarter for a 86-yard touchdown run.
Jeff. West (1-5, 1-2) did finally find the end zone in the fourth quarter but Rock Creek responded a final time with a four-yard pass from back-up quarterback Payton McCarn to Konrad Carlson.
Kicker Mack Lee hit seven of his nine extra points kicked throughout the day.
Whitworth ended his day with 331 yards passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions on 17-for-24 passing.
Winans had another 100-yard outing, putting up 124 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns to go along with Whitworth’s five carries for 55 yards.
Burgess had a massive day, recording seven catches for 228 yards and three touchdowns followed by five catches for 29 yard for Yanci Spiller, one catch for 35 yards for Hunter Prockish and two catches for 25 yards for Daegen Vinduska.
Defensively, Payton McCarn had nine tackles (two solo) and Ibarra had seven (three solo). Kaden Crain had an interception and a fumble recovery in the game and Trevor Christensen ahd a fumble recovery.
Up next, the Mustangs will host undefeated No. 4 Holton (4-2, 3-0) in a game that should decide the winner of 3A district four.
Undefeated Riley County blitzes Council Grove
After grabbing a 35-0 lead after the first quarter, undefeated Riley County cruised to 63-14 win over Council Grove.
The Falcons (6-0, 3-0) threw only three passes in the game and ran for 344 yards, led by 184 yards and three touchdowns by Blake Brokenicky on just five carries.
Quarterback Trey Harmison scored first on a 13-yard run and not long after that, Brokenicky found the end zone on a 31-yard run.
Jace Ricketts had a scoop-and-score to put the Falcons up 21-0 and then Korin Koenig scored on a 20-yard touchdown.
Brokenicky got his second score of the quarter from 47 yards out soon after that, ending the quarter.
Two of Harmison’s three passes in the game wound up in the end zone in the second quarter led by an 18-yard touchdown to Zak Zeller.
Samson Waggoner ran it in from a yard out and Harmison ended a 56-0 half with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Lukas Kulp.
Brokenicky scored the final Falcon touchdown of the game, busting a 63-yard run to take a 63-0 lead in the third quarter.
Council Grove (1-5, 0-3) scored twice to close out the game, once in the end of the third quarter on a 75-yard pass and another in the fourth quarter on a three-yard run.
Koenig ended the day with two runs for 48 yards, Waggoner had seven runs for 42 yards and Tanner Bessmer had 32 yards on five carries.
Brett Hopper led the team in tackles with 10 (four solo) followed by Sam Allen with 7 (five solo). Harmison had an interception.
The Falcons have a huge game next week when they clash with Concordia (6-0, 2-0) team who is also undefeated to decide the district championship.
Valley Heights shuts out Troy
Two Trenton L’Ecuyer touchdowns made the difference in Valley Heights’ (2-3, 2-3) 12-0 defensive scuffle versus Troy.
The Mustang defense kept the Trojans (3-3, 1-3) out of the end zone throughout the entire game, holding Troy to 55 total yards in the game.
L’Ecuyer got on the board first with an 8-yard run in the first quarter.
The senior had quite a day on the ground, running the ball 29 times for 182 yards.
A scoreless second quarter went by and the Mustangs still led 6-0 heading into the half.
In the third quarter, L’Ecuyer broke free for a huge 66-yard touchdown which gave Valley Heights a 12-0 lead which they held for the remainder of the game.
Caden Parker had 13 runs for 32 yards, Damian Yungeberg had 10 runs for 22 yards and Treyton Claycamp had four runs for 10 yards.
Defensively, Kaison Bigham had eight tackles (four solo) followed by seven for Claycamp (four solo) and five for L’Ecuyer (four solo).
Yungeberg had the game’s lone interception.
Up next, the Mustangs will host Jackson Heights (3-3) for their final district game of the season.
Blue Valley bounces Wetmore
For the first time since 2018, Blue Valley-Randolph has won consecutive games after taking down Wetmore 66-44 on Friday.
The Rams (2-4, 2-3) got things started on their opening drive, scoring on a Landon Schreiber two-yard quarterback sneak set up by a Schrieber 25-yard pass to Skyler Zoeller.
Wetmore responded right back and scored on their opening drive, tying things up at eight.
Several strong runs from Brock Burgman set up another big passing play from Schrieber to Zoeller, this time a 27-yard touchdown that gave the Rams the lead back.
Schreiber ended the day going 12-for-21 with six touchdowns, an interception and 209 yards.
Blue Valley got the ball back on a forced fumble by Burgman that was scooped up by Trenton Schwerdt and, for the second straight drive, Schreiber found the end zone through the air, this time hitting Burgman from 28-yards out, giving them a 22-8 lead.
The Rams got another stop and scored again, this one on a 13-yard Schwerdt touchdown on the ground and then grew their lead to 8-8 after a safety sack by Clayton Budenbender, Bryce Hoeltzel and Burgaman.
Schrieber found Landon Sump from 19 yards out which pushed their lead to 36-8.
Braden Brockman picked off Wetmore to end the first half.
Wetmore (0-6, 0-4) came to life a little bit in the second half but Schrieber touchdowns to Burgman (six and 42 yards) and Zoeller (10 yards) and a 20-yard run for Schwerdt held the Cardinals off, securing the win.
Burgman led the team in rushing with 117 yards on 25 attempts with three two-point conversion runs. Schwerdt had 84 yards on 11 attempts with two touchdowns and two two-point conversions.
Burgman also led the team in receiving with four catches for 82-yards and three touchdowns followed by Zoeller who had five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Sump had one 18-yard touchdown catch.
Up next, the Rams will host Onaga (3-3) for their final district game of the season.
Wabaunsee falls to Jeff. County North
The Chargers struggled to keep up with Jefferson Co. North Friday, falling 30-11.
Wabaunsee (4-2, 2-2) scored first on a Brayden Meseke field goal in the second quarter but after that, Jeff. North (4-2, 3-1) rattled off four touchdowns to take a 30-3 lead in the fourth quarter.
The Chargers found the end zone once on a 23-yard Cade Oliver pass to Meseke.
Up next, Wabaunsee will travel to Horton (0-6, 0-4).