IMG_4515.JPG
Buy Now

Rock Creek’s Cooper Sieben sacks Southeast of Saline quarterback Grady Gebhardt during a game Sept. 1 in Flush.

 Photo courtesy of Misty Vinduska

Rock Creek bounced back from a season-opening loss Friday with a dominant 32-6 victory over defending 1A state champion St. Marys.

Quarterback Mack Lee accounted for four total touchdowns and more than 300 yards as the Mustangs (1-1) raced out at a 26-0 lead in the second quarter and never looked back. Lee went 16-of-22 passing for 214 yards and two scores while adding 101 yards rushing and two TDs on 15 attempts.