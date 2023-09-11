Rock Creek bounced back from a season-opening loss Friday with a dominant 32-6 victory over defending 1A state champion St. Marys.
Quarterback Mack Lee accounted for four total touchdowns and more than 300 yards as the Mustangs (1-1) raced out at a 26-0 lead in the second quarter and never looked back. Lee went 16-of-22 passing for 214 yards and two scores while adding 101 yards rushing and two TDs on 15 attempts.
Elijah Bell caught three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, and Daegen Vinduska had three catches for 56 yards for a score. Brandon Krainbill had a team-leading five receptions for 64 yards.
Drew Becker contributed 61 yards rushing on 16 attempts.
Rock Creek outgained the Bears (0-2) 390-206 and won the turnover battle 2-0. Trevor Christensen and Kade Welfringer each had interceptions in the game. Christensen paced the Mustangs’ defense with five tackles, six assists and two tackles for a loss. Welfringer had four tackles, seven assists and two tackles for loss.
Lee hit Bell for a 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter before he scored on the ground from 2 yards and 11 yards. Welfringer returned his interception for a touchdown to make it 26-0 before St. Marys scored to cut its deficit to 26-6 at halftime.
Vinduska caught an 8-yard TD pass from Lee in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring.
Rock Creek will return to action Friday when it travels to face Riley County.
Wamego blanks Marysville
After struggling to score in Week 1, Wamego used a high-powered rushing attack to boat-race Marysville 49-0.
The Red Raiders (1-1) rolled up 338 yards on the ground in the win and outgained the Bulldogs 442-197 overall.
Thomas McIntyre opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown rushing on Wamego’s first possession. Porter Smith was about to score when he fumbled into the end zone, where Harper Lull recovered it to make it 14-0 Red Raiders.
Following a Marysville (0-2) three-and-out, McIntyre scored again, this time a 5-yard carry. A safety made it 22-0, and then Mason King scored from 1 yard away to push the lead to 28-0 after one quarter.
Quarterback Pruitt Nowlin found Tate Warren for a 46-yard touchdown and sneaked into the end zone to make it 42-0 at halftime.
Smith put up the final touchdown of the game from 3 yards out in the third quarter.
Wamego will look to carry forward its momentum Friday when it hosts Concordia.
Riley County comes back to beat Rossville
Eli Harmison tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jace Woodard in the fourth quarter Friday to lift Riley County to a 26-20 win over Rossville.
The Falcons (1-1) led throughout the game before the Bulldogs scored 13 straight points to go ahead 20-18 in the fourth quarter.
Harmison threw a 5-yard pass to Brett Hopper in the opening period to give Riley County a 6-0 lead and then ran it in from 1-yard away to go up 12-0. A Rossville (1-1) score cut the lead to 12-7 before Hopper caught another 14-yard TD to send the Falcons to the locker room on top 18-7.
The Bulldogs scored a pair of touchdowns in the third and fourth periods to take their first lead of the contest before Harmison and Woodard connected for the game-winner.
The Falcons will host Rock Creek on Friday.
Wabaunsee eases by Northern Heights
Seven different players accounted for touchdowns as Wabaunsee cruised to a 56-0 win over Northern Heights.
Wyatt Wurtz carried the ball twice and went for 66-yard and 39-yard touchdowns. Zach Frank had a 29-yard touchdown run, Isaac Meyer had a 26-yard TD carry and Trent Flach took the ball 1 yard for a touchdown. Miguel Hernandez had a 39-yard pick-six as well as a 14-yard touchdown run.
Daylan Mzhickteno caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cutter Murray.
The Chargers (2-0) spread the ball around, with no one having more than six carries or more than one reception. Wurtz’s 105 yards rushing paced the way while Meyer contributed 43, Cole Frank had 38, Hernandez had 31, Frank and Alex Beggs had 29 and Flach had 26.
Wabaunsee put up 36 points in the first quarter and 12 in the second to lead 48-0 at halftime before adding another touchdown in the final period.
Sam Schutt led the Chargers’ defense with six tackles, and Sawyer Ibarra had an interception.
Wabaunsee will welcome in Jefferson County North on Friday.
Valley Heights crushes Onaga
Carson Spoonts rushed for 100 yards and passed for 100 yards in Valley Heights’ 48-16 victory over Onaga.
Spoonts and Jayden DeWalt each had two touchdowns rushing, and Kaison Bigham contributed one as well. Logan Gray had a touchdown reception.
The Mustangs (1-1) used a 32-point second quarter to build a 40-0 advantage at halftime.
Spoonts opened the scoring with a 12-yard TD run in the first quarter. He started the second with a 71-yard pass to Gray followed by a 17-yard touchdown rush. DeWalt scored from 29 yards away, and Bigham took it in from a yard away before halftime.
The Buffaloes (0-2) scored a touchdown in the third and another in the fourth, and DeWalt added a 3-yard touchdown rushing in the final period.
Gavin Crowder had six tackles and 10 assists, while Spoonts had four tackles, six assists and a tackle for loss. Royce Ekstrum had an interception, and Cayden Dummermuth recovered a fumble.
Valley Heights outgained Onaga 352-255, with 252 yards coming on the ground.
Blue Valley falls to Clifton-Clyde
After opening the season with a 40-30 victory over Troy, Blue Valley-Randolph struggled to score in a 46-0 home loss to Clifton-Clyde in Week 2.
The Rams (1-1) will head out on the road for the first time Friday when they play at Wakefield.