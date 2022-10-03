IMG_9428.JPG

Rock Creek's Maddox Ibarra (5) runs with the football Friday against Marysville.

 Courtesy Misty Vinduska

Rock Creek pushed its winning streak to four games in a row Friday with a 56-21 win over Marysville.

The Mustangs (4-1) exploded for 477 total yards of offense. Dalton Whitworth threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-35 passing, and Jaydon Winans ran 19 times for 138 yards and four scores. Ethan Burgess had 17 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns.