Rock Creek pushed its winning streak to four games in a row Friday with a 56-21 win over Marysville.
The Mustangs (4-1) exploded for 477 total yards of offense. Dalton Whitworth threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-35 passing, and Jaydon Winans ran 19 times for 138 yards and four scores. Ethan Burgess had 17 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns.
Whitworth added 62 yards and a touchdown on eight rushing attempts.
Marysville took an early 7-0 lead, but Winans scored twice and Whitworth completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Burgess to put Rock Creek ahead 21-7 in the second quarter.
Whitworth ran the ball in from three yards out to make it 28-14 at halftime.
Winans had a 12-yard touchdown carry and Burgess had a 31-yard TD reception in the third. Burgess caught another score from 57-yards out in the fourth, and Winans capped it off with an 11-yard rush.
The Bulldogs attempted only two passes, both of which were incomplete and one of which Rock Creek’s Trevor Christensen intercepted. Kade Welfringer recovered a fumble.
Marysville finished with 345 yards, all on the ground.
The Mustangs will travel to take on Hiawatha this week.
Frankfort blasts Linn
Frankfort put up 39 points in the second quarter en route to a 51-6 route of Linn Friday night.
The Wildcats (2-3) tallied 321 total yards on just 26 plays, good for an average of 12.3 yards per play. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, gained 128 total yards on 40 plays, which was just 3.2 yards per play.
Frankfort quarterback Wes Anderson went 13-of-14 passing for 250 yards and three touchdowns, and used his feet to add another score to his stat sheet.
Trent Hardin caught four passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Carter Olson had 53 yards receiving on three receptions, and Ty Smith caught two passes, both for scores.
Lane Loiseau led the Wildcats with 37 yards rushing and two touchdowns on four carries.
Frankfort only faced two third downs in the contest, and converted both of them. Linn was 3-of-11 on third downs and 1-of-3 on fourth downs. The Bulldogs also lost a fumble.
The Wildcats led 12-6 after the first quarter before unloading with five touchdowns in the second.
Frankfort will host Blue Valley this week in a matchup of area teams.
Wabaunsee beats Republic County
Wabaunsee shut out Republic County 22-0 on Friday.
The Chargers (4-1) have now won four games in a row.
No further stats were available by press time. This story will be updated online once The Mercury receives more information.
Wabaunsee will host Sacred Heart this week.
Riley County shut out by Sabetha
Riley County struggled to run the football in a 35-0 loss to Sabetha Friday.
The Falcons (1-4) only managed 48 yards rushing on 20 attempts. Eli Harmison went 16-of-39 passing for 226 yards and an interception.
Sabetha led 7-0 after the first quarter, but scored 14 points each in the third and fourth quarters to pull away with the victory. The Blue Jays finished with 361 total yards, and picked up 327 of those on the ground.
Riley County’s Sam Allen caught seven passes for 128 yards and Jace Woodard had four receptions for 55 yards.
Samson Waggoner led the Falcons with 37 yards rushing on 11 carries.
KJ Davis recovered a fumble to tally Riley County’s only takeaway in the game.
The Falcons will play at Horton this week.
Valley Heights falls to Sacred Heart 27-6
Valley Heights only attempted two passes Friday night in a 27-6 loss at Sacred Heart.
The Mustangs (2-3) gained all of their 125 yards on the ground. Jayden DeWalt led the team with 69 yards rushing and a touchdown on 18 carries. Kaison Bigham had 36 yard rushing on 10 attempts, and Caden Dummermuth had 20 yards on three carries.
DeWalt scored Valley Heights’ only touchdown from 6 yards away in the second quarter, which at the time cut the Knights’ lead to 7-6.
Sacred Heart totaled 278 yards in the game — 50 yards passing and 228 yards rushing.
Logan Gray led the Mustangs with 10 total tackles and two for a loss.
Valley Heights will head out on the road to take on Marysville this week.
Blue Valley crushed by No. 1 Axtell
Blue Valley faced a stiff test in 8-Man Division II No. 1 Axtell Friday night, falling 62-0 in two quarters.
The Rams (1-4) stalled on their first drive, and the Eagles immediately scored, setting a tone for the game.
Axtell went on to score 40 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second, causing the game to end at halftime.
Landon Sump threw for 54 yards on 7-of-18 passing for Blue Valley. Brock Burgman had four catches for 23 yards. Trace Sump, Logan Schanks and Skyler Zoeller each had a carry, going for eight yards, 20 yards and three yards respectively.
Burgman carried the ball nine times for 73 yards. Sump had 19 yards on five rushing attempts.
The Rams will play at Frankfort this week.