Rock Creek’s high hopes for the 2022 season took a bit of a hit Friday when it fell 38-26 at Southeast of Saline.
The Mustangs (0-1) played from behind all night after watching the Trojans, ranked No. 2 in 2A, jump out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. They came as close as 14-13 in the second quarter and 22-20 in the third, but never made it over the hump.
Rock Creek quarterback Dalton Whitworth — who led the state in yards passing last season — picked up right where he left off, throwing for 224 yards and three touchdowns on a 16-of-23 night. Ethan Burgess caught six of those passes for 125 yards and two scores, and Logan Sturdy hauled in Whitworth’s other touchdown pass.
Running back Jaydon Winans gained 88 yards rushing on 12 carries, and had four receptions for 49 yards.
The Mustangs finished with 335 total yards of offense. They also played a clean game, having zero turnovers and only four penalties.
However, the defense had trouble stopping Southeast of Saline’s rushing attack.
The Trojans (1-0) went off for 269 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Luke Gebhardt also went 16-of-24 passing for 141 yards and a TD.
Rock Creek’s Daegen Vinduska picked him off twice.
The Mustangs will try to shake off the dregs of their Week 1 loss when they play at 1A No. 3 St. Marys next Friday. The Bears (1-0) are flying high after ending Rossville’s 26-game win streak with a 20-12 victory.
Troy outlasts Wabaunsee
Wabaunsee scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to erase a double-digit deficit but couldn’t hold on in a 28-22 loss at Troy.
The Chargers (0-1) trailed 20-6 before quarterback Wyatt Wurtz scored on a 2-yard carry and then threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Logan Clark, putting them up 22-20.
But the Trojans (1-0) scored last, stealing away the victory.
Wurtz went 13-of-24 passing for 113 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 23 yards rushing and a score on 10 carries.
Zach Frank had 64 yards rushing on 14 carries. Clark caught seven passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, and Eli Oliver had 59 yards receiving and a TD on five catches.
Oliver also picked off a pass, while Miguel Hernandez recovered a fumble. Clark led Wabaunsee with eight tackles and Bryton Reves had seven. Ryan Schutter had 1.5 sacks, and Tate Deever, Lanson Parry and Maverick Havenstein each had half a sack.
The Chargers will host Northern Heights next week. The Wildcats (0-1) fell to West Franklin 46-12.
Valley Heights can’t hang with Centralia
Jayden DeWalt went over 100 yards rushing for Valley Heights in a season-opening 34-14 home loss to Centralia.
DeWalt racked up 107 yards rushing and a touchdown on 12 carries, including a long of 50 yards.
However, the Mustangs (0-1) couldn’t keep up with the Panthers, who leaped out to 13-0 lead in the first quarter. Valley Heights cut the deficit to 13-8 in the second when quarterback Mack Shanks used his feet to score from a yard out.
Centralia (1-0) scored 21 unanswered points to take a 34-8 advantage in the fourth quarter before DeWalt scored from 50 yards out.
Shanks went 4-of-11 passing for 58 yards. Kaison Bigham had 18 carries for 41 yards, as well as one catch for 21 yards. Royce Shoptese and Logan Gray each had 13-yard receptions, and Caden Dummermuth had one catch for 11 yards.
Bigham and DeWalt led Valley Heights with four and three tackles respectively.
The Mustangs will look to bounce back next Friday when they travel to Onaga. The Buffalos (1-0) began the year with a 21-0 win over McLouth.
Chase County crushes Frankfort
Chase County needed just one half of football to rout Frankfort 60-8.
The Bulldogs (1-0) put up 38 points in the first quarter and led 52-0 before Wildcats quarterback Wes Anderson completed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Carter Olson with 2:03 remaining in the second period.
Frankfort (0-1) managed 130 yards in 34 plays, an average of 3.8 yards per play. Anderson went 8-of-14 passing for 84 yards, a score and two interceptions. Olson, Lane Loiseau, Brock Armstrong and Trent Hardin each caught two passes.
Armstrong also had 48 yards rushing on six carries.
The Bulldogs rolled up 369 total yards of offense and averaged 15.4 yards per play. Chase County quarterback Mitch Budke had 172 yards rushing on nine carries, and running back Brock Griffin had 116 yards rushing on eight carries.
The Wildcats lost a fumble in addition to their two interceptions.
Frankfort will get back to the field next Friday when it plays at Washington County. The Tigers are 1-0 after blanking Doniphan West 46-0.
St. Paul beats Blue Valley in shootout
Blue Valley and St. Paul combined for 100 points Friday, but the Rams couldn’t keep up as they fell 66-34.
Despite trailing 46-6 at halftime, Blue Valley (0-1) kept fighting and outscored the Indians 28-20 in the second half.
Quarterback Landon Schreiber threw for 205 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 13-of-22 passing. Brock Burgman caught seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Logan Schanks had three receptions for 52 yards and a score, and Skyler Zoeller added two catches for 40 yards and a TD.
Zoeller led the Rams with 56 yards rushing on three carries, while Schanks had a rushing touchdown and 21 yards on five carries.
Blue Valley turned over the ball a total of four times and committed seven penalties for 50 yards.
St. Paul (1-0) ground out 438 total yards, 301 of which came on the ground.
The Rams will return to action when they play their second straight road game at Clifton-Clyde on Friday. The Eagles (1-0) beat Hanover 52-6 in their opener.