Whitworth.jpg
In this file photo, Rock Creek quarterback Dalton Whitworth (4) runs the ball through Hayden defenders on Nov. 5, 2021, in Topeka. 

 Courtesy photo, Misty Vinduska

Rock Creek’s high hopes for the 2022 season took a bit of a hit Friday when it fell 38-26 at Southeast of Saline.

The Mustangs (0-1) played from behind all night after watching the Trojans, ranked No. 2 in 2A, jump out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. They came as close as 14-13 in the second quarter and 22-20 in the third, but never made it over the hump.